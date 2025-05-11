How to watch today's Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen return to the BayArena on Sunday looking to restore pride as they welcome a fast-finishing Borussia Dortmund in their penultimate game of the season.

Dortmund, rejuvenated under Niko Kovac, have been on a tear lately, bagging more points in their last 10 outings than any other Bundesliga side.

Their recent 4-0 dismantling of Wolfsburg was a statement of intent, and they'll head to Leverkusen seeking payback for the narrow 3-2 loss earlier in the season. With a Champions League berth still in sight, motivation won't be an issue.

Leverkusen, for their part, have struggled to shut the door against Dortmund, conceding in each of their last 16 encounters.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Sunday, May 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen will be without the services of defenders Jeanuel Belocian, Mario Hermoso, and Nordi Mukiele, but still boasts a solid core with Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, and Piero Hincapie set to start.

In midfield, Granit Xhaka, a driving force under Xabi Alonso, should line up next to Aleix Garcia, while young star Florian Wirtz is expected to lead the charge in attack with support from Emiliano Buendia and Patrik Schick.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund's injury list is short; only Nico Schlotterbeck and Maximilian Beier are sidelined. Dortmund head coach Nico Kovac is expected to stick with a back-three, with Niklas Sule, Waldemar Anton, and Ramy Bensebaini patrolling the rear.

Up top, all eyes will be on Serhou Guirassy, who has been nothing short of lethal this season with 32 goals in all competitions. The Guinean frontman will look to add to his tally, aided by the creativity of Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links