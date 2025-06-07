+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
NWSL
Stream live on ion (via fubo)
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Bay FC vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Bay FC and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bay FC will host Portland Thorns on Saturday at PayPal Park in a key NWSL matchup as the league season reaches its midpoint.

Bay FC come into the game with a perfect home record so far, having won all three matches at their stadium this season, which has helped them climb to 10th in the standings.

Portland Thorns, currently fifth in the league, arrive with a more mixed record on the road, including two away wins but also a negative goal difference away from home. Portland’s matches have tended to be open and high-scoring, with both teams often finding the net.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bay FC vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Ion and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bay FC vs Portland Thorns kick-off time

NWSL - NWSL

The match will be played on Saturday at PayPal Park, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Bay FC team news

The hosts' attack is led by Penelope Hocking, who has scored in three consecutive games, while Racheal Kundananji and Taylor Huff have provided consistency and creativity in the midfield.

Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz has also been a standout, solidifying Bay FC’s defensive efforts at home. With a clean bill of health, the squad will be raring to go this weekend.

Portland Thorns team news

The Thorns have relied on a blend of veteran experience and rookie impact, with Jayden Perry already setting a rookie record for penalty conversions and Reilyn Turner adding attacking threat.

Sam Coffey and Hina Sugita anchor the midfield and provide balance, while Bella Bixby is closing in on the club’s all-time shutout record in goal.

With no injury concerns ahead of the game, Thorns will be looking to win and climb up the table.

Form

BAY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

POT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAY

Last 2 matches

POT

1

Win

0

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Standings

Useful links

