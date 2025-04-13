How to watch today's Bay FC vs Chicago Stars NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Bay FC and Chicago Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bay FC will take on Chicago Stars in the NWSL at the PayPal Park on Sunday.

The visitors have lost their first three games of the campaign and are rock bottom in the standings. They will be desperate to pick up their first point of the season this weekend.

Bay FC beat Racing Louisville to pick up their first win of the season, but that remains their only win so far this season after three rounds. They are eighth in the standings and will be hoping to climb up.

How to watch Bay FC vs Chicago Stars online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+ and ESPN 2 in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bay FC vs Chicago Stars kick-off time

The match will be played at the PayPal Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bay FC team news

Bay FC have no reported injuries or absences affecting their squad availability. The team will look to capitalize on their full-strength roster to challenge Chicago.

Bay FC’s attack will need to be sharp to break through this experienced backline in what promises to be a highly competitive match.

Chicago Stars team news

Chicago Stars have received a boost ahead of their clash with Bay FC, as forward Ava Cook has been removed from the season-ending injury list and is available for selection following her recovery from an ACL tear.

The Stars have no other injuries or suspensions, although Micayla Johnson will miss the match due to international duty with the U-17 U.S. Women’s National Team. Chicago’s defense, led by Alyssa Naeher and Sam Staab, is expected to play a pivotal role in keeping Bay FC’s attack at bay.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BAY Last 2 matches CST 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Chicago Stars 1 - 2 Bay FC

Bay FC 1 - 2 Chicago Stars 3 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

