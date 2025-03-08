How to watch today's Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Osasuna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Osasuna in La Liga at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Saturday.

Barcelona are unbeaten in 2025 and they will be confident of extending their 16-game unbeaten run when they host Osasuna this weekend. The visitors, on the other hand, are winless in their last five games and will need their best display of the season to even challenge the hosts.

How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+ and DirecTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Osasuna kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match will be played at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Gavi's availability for the weekend remains uncertain as he continues to recover from an illness that kept him out of the midweek clash in Portugal.

Barcelona also remain without long-term absentees Marc-André ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, and Marc Bernal, who are still sidelined due to their respective injuries.

Osasuna team news

Osasuna, on the other hand, head into their visit to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys with a fully fit squad. There are no new injury setbacks or suspensions in their camp, meaning they have the option to field an unchanged starting lineup for this encounter.

