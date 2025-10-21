How to watch today's Barcelona vs Olympiacos Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barcelonatake onOlympiacos at Camp Nou on Tuesday in a UEFA Champions League group-stage clash that could shape the group standings.

Barcelona suffered a narrow defeat to PSG, while Olympiacos are bottom with just one point after a draw and a loss. Returning home to their renovated stadium, Xavi’s side will look to assert dominance and return to winning ways in Europe, against a Greek side known for compact defending but limited attacking efficiency on the continental stage.

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Barcelona vs Olympiacos kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match will be played at Camp Nou on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Robert Lewandowski faces around a month on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty, while Raphinha remains a doubt, having missed the last four matches.

Barcelona continue to grapple with several key absences, with Joan Garcia, Marc-André ter Stegen, Gavi and Dani Olmo all unavailable through injury.

Olympiacos team news

Olympiacos, meanwhile, are also dealing with fitness concerns. Full-back Rodinei and winger Gabriel Strefezza are both sidelined with injuries, while Nikos Botis, Remy Cabella, Ruben Vezo, Yusuf Yazici, Gustavo Mancha and Konstantinos Angelakis are unavailable after being omitted from the club’s league squad.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BAR Last 2 matches OLY 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Olympiacos 0 - 0 Barcelona

Barcelona 3 - 1 Olympiacos 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

