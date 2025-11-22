+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday at Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga.

This match marks Barcelona's emotional return to their newly refurbished stadium after over two years away, a historic moment expected to energize the team and fans. Barcelona currently sits second in La Liga with 28 points, boasting a potent attack with 32 goals scored, though defensive inconsistencies remain a concern. Athletic Bilbao is seventh with 17 points and has struggled for consistent form but recently edged Real Oviedo 1-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Spotify Camp Nou

The match will be played on Saturday at Spotify Camp Nou, with kick-off at 10.15am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao lineups

BarcelonaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestATH
13
J. Garcia
18
G. Martin
23
J. Kounde
3
A. Balde
5
P. Cubarsi
10
L. Yamal
16
F. Lopez
7
F. Torres
20
D. Olmo
24
E. Garcia
9
C
R. Lewandowski
1
U. Simon
14
A. Laporte
2
A. Gorosabel
17
C
Y. Berchiche
3
D. Vivian
8
O. Sancet
7
A. Berenguer
10
N. Williams
18
M. Jauregizar
16
I. Ruiz de Galarreta
20
U. Gomez

4-2-3-1

ATHAway team crest

BAR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

ATH
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Valverde

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Barcelona team news

Barcelona’s injury concerns persist going into the weekend.

Marc-André ter Stegen is still missing with a back problem, and Pedri has yet to return from a hamstring issue, although Raphinha is now back in contention.

Joan García should reclaim his place between the posts after recovering from a knee injury.

Frenkie de Jong is unavailable due to suspension.

Athletic Bilbao team news

Athletic Bilbao are also depleted, with Iñaki Williams and Unai Egiluz still ruled out.

Maroan Sannadi remains absent, and Beñat Prados has been sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

ATH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAR

Last 5 matches

ATH

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

7

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

