How to watch today's Barcelona SC vs River Plate Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Barcelona SC and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona SC and River Plate prepare for a pivotal Copa Libertadores Group B clash at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil on Thursday.

With River Plate leading the group and Barcelona SC in third, both teams are chasing vital points to bolster their knockout stage hopes. Their previous meeting ended in a 0-0 stalemate, setting the stage for a tactical battle between two sides eager to assert continental credentials.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona SC vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona SC vs River Plate kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil on Thursday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Barcelona SC team news

Barcelona SC have been in solid form at home but are contending with several key absences. Midfielder Leonaï is suspended for the match, while five players-including Felipe Caicedo and Joao Rojas-are sidelined with muscular and impact injuries, with most expected to return by late May.

These setbacks will test the depth of the Ecuadorian side as they look to maintain their strong home record.

River Plate team news

River Plate arrive with a lengthy injury list that could impact their lineup. Agustin Ruberto and Paulo Diaz are both ruled out, while Matias Rojas is unavailable due to illness.

The status of Gonzalo Martinez and Gonzalo Montiel remains uncertain, though both could make a return soon. Despite these challenges, River Plate have demonstrated resilience and depth in recent weeks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BSC Last match RIV 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins River Plate 0 - 0 Barcelona SC 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

