How to watch today's Barcelona SC vs Independiente del Valle Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barcelona SC will take on Independiente del Valle in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores at the Monumental Stadium on Tuesday.

It will be the teams' first game of the competition, and they will be hoping to pick up what would be their third consecutive win. It won't be easy though, as the visitors are unbeaten in their last five fixtures.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Barcelona SC vs Independiente del Valle kick-off time

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Barcelona SC team news

Barcelona SC will look to bounce back from their recent struggles against Independiente del Valle, including a heavy 4-0 defeat in LigaPro last month.

Head coach Segundo Castillo is facing significant challenges with key injuries and suspensions, notably the absence of Leonai Souza, who has been pivotal in midfield but is sidelined due to suspension and a groin strain.

Jesús Trindade is expected to fill the void, though he has not played since February. Barcelona will rely on attacking talents like Octavio Rivero and Janner Corozo to lead the charge at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, where they’ll aim to leverage their strong home support to kick off their Copa Libertadores campaign positively

Independiente del Valle team news

Independiente del Valle enter this clash with confidence after a recent 2-1 victory over Aucas in LigaPro and a dominant record against Barcelona SC in recent encounters. Under coach Javier Rabanal, the team has shown tactical discipline and attacking prowess, with Jeison Medina leading the line as a key goal-scoring threat.

Their balanced approach and ability to exploit defensive weaknesses make them formidable opponents. Despite some inconsistency earlier in their campaign, Independiente del Valle will look to maintain their momentum and secure an important away win as they start their Group B journey.

