How to watch today's Banfield vs Boca Juniors Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Banfield and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Banfield and Boca Juniors will lock horns in the sixth round of the new Primera Division season (Torneo Betano) on Friday.

After kicking off the season with back-to-back victories, Banfield have since hit a rough patch, failing to taste success in their last three Torneo Betano outings. During that stretch, they've managed just a single draw while suffering two defeats. Currently sitting 15th in the Primera División table with seven points, they remain within striking distance of the summit, trailing league leaders Independiente by just five points—a gap that isn't insurmountable this early in the campaign.

Meanwhile, Boca Juniors have endured an up-and-down start to the new season, picking up two wins, two draws, and a solitary defeat in their opening five matches. However, with two victories in their last three outings, they appear to be hitting their stride at the right time.

With just a single point separating these two sides after five rounds, the question remains—who will seize the moment and walk away with the spoils?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Banfield vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Banfield vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Florencio Sola in Banfield, Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday, February 14, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Banfield team news

Damian Diaz, Lautaro Gomez, and Lucas Palavecino have been ruled out of this clash due to injuries, while the availability of Juan Alvarez, Ezequiel Bonifacio, and Matias Gonzalez remains up in the air as they battle fitness concerns.

Boca Juniors team news

Lucas Blondel, Ander Herrera, Sergio Romero, Jorge Figal, and Carlos Lema are all sidelined with injuries, while doubts linger over Marcos Rojo and Tomas Belmonte, who are racing against time to be fit.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links