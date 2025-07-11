How to watch today's Bandits vs Talons AUSL Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AUSL game between the Bandits and the Talons, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Bandits and Talons are set to square off in Omaha this weekend, kicking off a three-game showdown on Friday.

The Bandits snapped their recent skid in thrilling fashion Wednesday, edging out the Blaze 5-4 in extra innings. Meanwhile, the Talons recorded back-to-back shutouts against the Volts, leaning on a dominant pitching combo from Raelin Chaffin and Megan Faraimo.

That victory keeps the Talons perched atop the AUSL standings — and firmly in the driver’s seat down the stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Bandits vs. the Talons AUSL game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Bandits vs Talons AUSL game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Softball fans in the U.S. will have plenty of ways to catch the action this season. A wide range of broadcast options lined up for Athletes Unlimited Softball League games, with streaming available on platforms like Fubo, Sling and ESPN+.

Bandits vs Talons: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Bandits and the Talons will meet in an exciting softball game on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CT / 4:00 pm PT at Connie Claussen Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Date Friday, July 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CT / 4:00 pm PT Venue Connie Claussen Field Location Omaha, Nebraska

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Bandits vs Talons team news & key performers

Bandits team news

It was the Blaze who struck first in their last game, as newcomer Ali Newland went deep off Lexi Kilfoyl in the second to give her side the early lead. But the Bandits wasted little time responding — singles from Bella Dayton and Morgan Zerkle set the stage for Skylar Wallace, who brought in the tying run with a groundout in the third.

Newland wasn’t done, lacing an RBI double in the fourth to put the Blaze back on top. Again, the Bandits punched back. Dayton delivered the goods with a clutch two-run double in the bottom half of the inning to put the home team up 3-2.

In the fifth, Erin Coffel added some breathing room with a solo blast, extending the cushion to 4-2.

But the Blaze rallied in the seventh. A leadoff single from McKenzie Clark set the table for Kalei Harding, who launched a game-tying two-run shot to level things at 4-4.

Come the eighth, it was Odicci Alexander who held her nerve on the mound, striking out two before Delanie Wisz stepped up and sealed the deal — her walk-off single to left brought home Bubba Nickles-Camarena and sent the Bandits home winners.

Talons team news

Chaffin started strong, giving up just one hit through three innings. The Talons capitalized early — a pair of walks opened the door for Tori Vidales, who drove in the game’s first run in the opening frame.

Vidales struck again in the third with another RBI single, accounting for all of the game's offense.

Faraimo took the baton in the fourth and slammed the door shut, allowing just five baserunners and fanning three to lock down the win.

AUSL Standings