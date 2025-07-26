How to watch today's Bandits vs Talons AUSL Championship Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AUSL game between the Bandits and the Talons, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

History is on the horizon this weekend as the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) launches its first-ever postseason, with the Talons and Bandits set to duke it out in the 2025 Championship Series to decide who hoists the league's inaugural crown.

This best-of-three showdown features the two top squads from the regular season, with the Talons stepping into the spotlight as slight favorites after posting an impressive 18-6 record—the best in the four-team league.

But don’t count the Bandits out just yet. Finishing second at 15-9, they boast the league's most explosive offense by far, topping the charts in nearly every major hitting category: batting average, RBIs, runs, doubles, triples, total bases, slugging percentage, OBP, and home runs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Bandits vs. the Talons AUSL game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Bandits vs Talons AUSL game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN/ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Softball fans in the U.S. will have plenty of ways to catch the action this season. A wide range of broadcast options lined up for Athletes Unlimited Softball League games, with streaming available on platforms like Fubo, Sling and ESPN+.

Bandits vs Talons: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Talons and Bandits are set to kick off the historic AUSL Championship Series at 3 PM ET this Saturday, with the action broadcast live on ESPN.

Game 2 is slated for Sunday at 2 PM ET, also on ESPN, while a potential deciding Game 3 — if needed — will take place Monday at 7 PM ET, airing on ESPN2.

Date Saturday, July 26, 2025 First-Pitch Time 3:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm CT / 12:00 pm PT Venue Rhoads Stadium Location Tuscaloosa, AL

Bandits vs Talons team news & key performers

Bandits team news

The Bandits have had the upper hand against the Talons all season long, outscoring them 45-31 across their eight meetings — helped in no small part by a couple of emphatic run-rule wins: an 8-0 blowout in five innings on June 10, and a 9-1 romp in six on July 12.

This squad’s calling card? Pure, unrelenting offense. The Bandits dominated the stat sheets all year, finishing 1-through-4 in batting average with McKinney (.486), Morgan Zerkle (.419), Erin Coffel (.410), and Skylar Wallace (.390) leading the charge.

From top to bottom, this lineup racked up staggering numbers — best in the AUSL in virtually every major hitting category: batting average, runs, doubles, long balls, total bases, slugging, hits, triples, on-base percentage, and RBIs.

Zerkle stood tall with a league-best nine home runs, also topping the charts in doubles, hits, and total bases. Meanwhile, Coffel flexed her all-around dominance, leading in on-base percentage, slugging, and runs batted in.

And if you thought this team only had power? Think again. Wallace didn't just score the most runs — she also wreaked havoc on the basepaths, leading the league in stolen bases, proving that the Bandits can beat you with finesse just as easily as they can with fireworks.

Talons team news

The spotlight will shine brightest on Erin Coffel, named the 2025 AUSL Hitter of the Year, as she leads the Bandits' high-powered lineup against the Talons' elite defense.

Anchoring that defensive wall is shortstop Hannah Flippen, the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, and a key figure on a Talons team that placed five players on the 10-member AUSL All-Defensive Team. Pitching ace Georgina Corrick also landed a spot among the league's top defenders while claiming Pitcher of the Year honors, thanks to her league-best 2.04 ERA and spotless win-loss record.

But here's the twist: while the Talons ruled the standings, the Bandits have had their number all year long. Four of the Talons’ six losses came at the hands of the Bandits, who also outscored them 45-31 over eight fiery contests. So while the Talons may look like the team to beat on paper, the Bandits know exactly how to rattle their cage.