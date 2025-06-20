How to watch today's Bandits vs Blaze AUSL Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AUSL game between the Bandits and the Blaze, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) is set for an intriguing showdown as the Bandits prepare to face the Blaze for the first time this season in a four-game series starting Friday in Wichita.

The Bandits come into the matchup riding a wave of momentum after a thrilling 8-4 comeback win over the Talons, powered by Erin Coffel's grand slam and a balanced offensive attack that has seen the team score six or more runs in five games this season. With a strong 6-2 record, the Bandits lead the AUSL standings and boast a lineup featuring consistent performers like Coffel, Skylar Wallace, and Morgan Zerkle, who have all been instrumental in their recent success.

On the other side, the Blaze are struggling with a 1-7 record but remain a dangerous opponent packed with veteran talent including Aubrey Leach, Anissa Urtez, Baylee Klingler, Taylor Edwards, and Aleshia Ocasio. Despite their slow start and some pitching injuries, Blaze players have shown resilience and the potential to turn things around, embodying the "wounded tiger" mentality that can make them a formidable foe. The Bandits’ coach and players are aware of the Blaze’s capabilities and are preparing to bring intensity and focus to the series to maintain their winning form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Bandits vs. the Blaze AUSL game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Bandits vs Blaze AUSL game on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Softball fans in the U.S. will have plenty of ways to catch the action this season. A wide range of broadcast options lined up for Athletes Unlimited Softball League games, with streaming available on platforms like Fubo, Sling and ESPN+.

Bandits vs Blaze: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Bandits and the Blaze will meet in an exciting softball game on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CT / 5:00 pm PT at Wilkins State in Wichita, KS.

Date Friday, June 20, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CT / 5:00 pm PT Venue Wilkins State Location Wichita, KS

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Bandits vs Blaze team news & key performers

Bandits team news

Skylar Wallace continues to set the tone at the top of the Bandits' lineup, having crossed the plate in every game so far—eight straight—and racking up 10 runs along the way. She's also riding a hot bat with a seven-game hit streak.

On the mound, Lexi Kilfoyl played the role of game-changer on Thursday, coming out of the bullpen to snag her third win of the season, making her the first AUSL pitcher to reach that mark.

The Bandits’ offense keeps humming. They've now scored six or more runs in five contests this year, and won every single one of them. Their bats have also remained red-hot, reaching double-digit hits in five consecutive games.

Blaze team news

Things are going from bad to worse for the Blaze, who dropped their fifth game in a row. Their lone victory came back on June 9 in Wichita, a 3-1 decision against the Volts. Their pitching staff remains a concern, issuing five walks in their latest defeat to push their season total to a league-worst 36 free passes.

Offensively, the Blaze went 7-for-18 in advancing runners, with four of those hits coming with ducks on the pond. Taylor Edwards opened their scoring with an RBI single in the second inning, her second of the campaign, while Danielle Gibson Whorton stretched her hit streak to six games with another run-scoring single in the third.

Meanwhile, Baylee Klingler kept her flawless streak alive, she's now recorded at least one hit in all eight AUSL outings. The Blaze's seven hits in the game came from six different players, all of them singles. It marked the third time this year they've reached the seven-hit mark, though their high-water mark remains 17 knocks against the Talons back on June 14 in Chattanooga.

Aubrey Leach added another tally to her season total with a run scored—her sixth—placing her third on the team. However, Kayla Kowalik's run of six consecutive games reaching base came to an end.

In the circle, Carley Hoover had a tough AUSL debut, tagged for six runs (five earned) in just two-thirds of an inning. Aleshia Ocasio cleaned things up with 5.1 innings of solid relief and punched out four.