Baltimore Orioles v Washington NationalsGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles welcome C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals to Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday as the two clubs kick off a three-game weekend set. Both teams have had rocky starts to the season and are searching for momentum as the calendar approaches the summer months.

The Nationals limp into the matchup sitting at the bottom of the NL East standings with an 18-27 record. Offensively, they’ve struggled to generate consistent production, ranking 21st in Major League Baseball with a collective .685 OPS and averaging just over four runs per contest.

Baltimore hasn’t fared much better. The Orioles currently occupy the basement of the AL East with a 15-27 record. Their offence has sputtered as well, mustering a .226/.295/.381 slash line—23rd in the league—and plating only 3.71 runs per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs. the Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: MASN, MASN2
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Washington Nationals in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date

Friday, May 16, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

Venue

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Location

Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals team news, injury reports & key players

Baltimore Orioles team news

Cedric Mullins continues to be a bright spot for Baltimore’s lineup, leading the team with eight home runs and 25 RBIs. Across the majors, Mullins ranks 33rd in long balls and 37th in runs driven in. He’s riding a modest two-game hitting streak into Friday’s contest and is hitting .263 over his last five games, with a pair of doubles, a home run, and four RBIs to his name.

Ryan O’Hearn has also been productive at the plate, batting .295 with seven home runs, four doubles, and 13 walks. Like Mullins, O’Hearn has strung together a two-game hit streak but has cooled slightly over his last five appearances, hitting .235 with three walks during that span. Gunnar Henderson leads the O's in batting average (.268), while Adley Rutschman has contributed a triple, four doubles, and four homers, though he's hitting just .200 on the season.

Washington Nationals team news

The Nationals will send left-hander MacKenzie Gore to the mound for the series opener, hoping to build on their earlier series win over the Orioles in April, when Washington took two out of three games.

James Wood has emerged as a true power threat in the Nationals’ lineup, slugging 11 homers on the season, eighth-most in the majors, and sitting 37th in RBIs. C.J. Abrams, meanwhile, has been their most consistent hitter, leading the team with a .317 batting average. He’s further down the league leaderboard, though, sitting 67th in home runs and 136th in RBIs.

Nathaniel Lowe paces Washington with 30 RBIs, and catcher Keibert Ruiz has quietly put together a solid campaign, hitting .285 with six doubles, two homers, and eight walks.

On the bump for Baltimore will be lefty Cade Povich, who looks to bounce back after a tough outing against the Twins. Povich allowed five runs on six hits across six innings in that loss, striking out four and issuing no walks.

Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04/25/25

MLB

Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles

1 – 2

04/24/25

MLB

Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles

4 – 3

04/23/25

MLB

Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles

7 – 0

08/15/24

MLB

Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals

4 – 1

08/14/24

MLB

Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals

3 – 9

