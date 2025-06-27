+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles vs the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Tampa Bay Rays head to Camden Yards on Friday to open a weekend set against the Baltimore Orioles, with Junior Caminero and Ryan O’Hearn among the key hitters expected to make an impact.

Tampa Bay enters the series riding a wave of momentum. After blanking the Royals on Wednesday for their second consecutive win, the Rays have now taken nine of their last 12 contests. Coming into Thursday’s action, they owned a 45-35 record and trailed the AL East-leading Yankees by just a single game.

The story is quite different for Baltimore, which has dropped four of its last five outings. The Orioles fell in the deciding game of a home series against Texas on Wednesday and entered Thursday sitting at 34-46, last in the division and 12 games off the pace in the AL East. The offense struggled mightily in the loss to the Rangers, producing just one hit, an eighth-inning single from Colton Cowser, against Jacob deGrom. The O’s had just one opportunity with a runner in scoring position and left three men stranded. Brandon Young (0-2) took the loss after surrendering four runs on five hits over four innings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs the Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

DateFriday, June 27, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
VenueOriole Park at Camden Yards
LocationBaltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players

Baltimore Orioles team news

Baltimore will turn to Tomoyuki Sugano for his 16th start of the season on Friday. The right-hander owns a 5-4 record with a 3.55 ERA and 1.207 WHIP through 83.2 innings. While he avoided a decision in his last outing against the Yankees, Sugano was tagged for three runs on seven hits in just 3.2 innings.

He has struggled in recent outings, going 0-1 with a 6.39 ERA and 2.289 WHIP across his last three starts. Friday will mark his first career appearance against Tampa Bay and his eighth career start at Oriole Park, where he's 2-2 with a 3.92 ERA in 39 innings of work.

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Tampa Bay will counter with Ryan Pepiot, who takes the mound for his 17th start of the year. The righty has put together a solid season so far, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.04 ERA, 1.099 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts over 94.2 innings.

Pepiot picked up the win in his most recent start against Detroit, tossing five strong innings of one-run ball while striking out seven. Over his last three outings, he’s gone 2-1 with a 2.41 ERA and an impressive 27 strikeouts in 18.2 frames. The 26-year-old has fared well against Baltimore in the past, going 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 19.1 innings. That includes a victory at Camden Yards last September, when he allowed one run across 5.1 innings in a 7-1 Rays win.

Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays Series info and probable pitchers

Game 2

DateSaturday, June 28
First-Pitch Time4:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)Zach Eflin
Starting Pitcher (Rays)Zack Littell
TV ChannelMASN and FDSSUN
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateSunday, June 29
First-Pitch Time1:35 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)Dean Kremer
Starting Pitcher (Rays)Taj Bradley
TV ChannelMASN and FDSSUN
LivestreamFubo

Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
20.06.25MLBTampa Bay RaysBaltimore Orioles1 – 4
19.06.25MLBTampa Bay RaysBaltimore Orioles12 – 8
18.06.25MLBTampa Bay RaysBaltimore Orioles1 – 5
17.06.25MLBTampa Bay RaysBaltimore Orioles7 – 1
08.03.25STBaltimore OriolesTampa Bay Rays3 – 6
