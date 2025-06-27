The Tampa Bay Rays head to Camden Yards on Friday to open a weekend set against the Baltimore Orioles, with Junior Caminero and Ryan O’Hearn among the key hitters expected to make an impact.
Tampa Bay enters the series riding a wave of momentum. After blanking the Royals on Wednesday for their second consecutive win, the Rays have now taken nine of their last 12 contests. Coming into Thursday’s action, they owned a 45-35 record and trailed the AL East-leading Yankees by just a single game.
The story is quite different for Baltimore, which has dropped four of its last five outings. The Orioles fell in the deciding game of a home series against Texas on Wednesday and entered Thursday sitting at 34-46, last in the division and 12 games off the pace in the AL East. The offense struggled mightily in the loss to the Rangers, producing just one hit, an eighth-inning single from Colton Cowser, against Jacob deGrom. The O’s had just one opportunity with a runner in scoring position and left three men stranded. Brandon Young (0-2) took the loss after surrendering four runs on five hits over four innings.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs the Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: MASN and FDSSUN
Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.
|Date
|Friday, June 27, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Location
|Baltimore, Maryland
Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players
Baltimore Orioles team news
Baltimore will turn to Tomoyuki Sugano for his 16th start of the season on Friday. The right-hander owns a 5-4 record with a 3.55 ERA and 1.207 WHIP through 83.2 innings. While he avoided a decision in his last outing against the Yankees, Sugano was tagged for three runs on seven hits in just 3.2 innings.
He has struggled in recent outings, going 0-1 with a 6.39 ERA and 2.289 WHIP across his last three starts. Friday will mark his first career appearance against Tampa Bay and his eighth career start at Oriole Park, where he's 2-2 with a 3.92 ERA in 39 innings of work.
Tampa Bay Rays team news
Tampa Bay will counter with Ryan Pepiot, who takes the mound for his 17th start of the year. The righty has put together a solid season so far, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.04 ERA, 1.099 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts over 94.2 innings.
Pepiot picked up the win in his most recent start against Detroit, tossing five strong innings of one-run ball while striking out seven. Over his last three outings, he’s gone 2-1 with a 2.41 ERA and an impressive 27 strikeouts in 18.2 frames. The 26-year-old has fared well against Baltimore in the past, going 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 19.1 innings. That includes a victory at Camden Yards last September, when he allowed one run across 5.1 innings in a 7-1 Rays win.
Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays Series info and probable pitchers
Game 2
|Date
|Saturday, June 28
|First-Pitch Time
|4:05 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
|Zach Eflin
|Starting Pitcher (Rays)
|Zack Littell
|TV Channel
|MASN and FDSSUN
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Sunday, June 29
|First-Pitch Time
|1:35 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
|Dean Kremer
|Starting Pitcher (Rays)
|Taj Bradley
|TV Channel
|MASN and FDSSUN
|Livestream
|Fubo
Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|20.06.25
|MLB
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Baltimore Orioles
|1 – 4
|19.06.25
|MLB
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Baltimore Orioles
|12 – 8
|18.06.25
|MLB
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Baltimore Orioles
|1 – 5
|17.06.25
|MLB
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Baltimore Orioles
|7 – 1
|08.03.25
|ST
|Baltimore Orioles
|Tampa Bay Rays
|3 – 6