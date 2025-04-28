How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles versus the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Baltimore Orioles are set to welcome the New York Yankees to Oriole Park for a three-game series beginning Monday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm.

The Yankees come into the series atop the AL East, holding a 1.5-game lead while sitting four games above the .500 mark. After having their matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays postponed, New York will have to grind through a doubleheader at home before hitting the road for Baltimore, a quick turnaround that could stretch their pitching staff thin and test the depth of their bullpen.

Meanwhile, the Orioles find themselves at the bottom of the division standings, six games under .500. Baltimore is looking to bounce back after dropping back-to-back games to the Detroit Tigers. Having stumbled to a 4-6 mark over their last 10 outings, the O's will be eager to right the ship against the division’s top team.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: MASN, SN1

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the New York Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Monday, April 28, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players

Baltimore Orioles team news

For Baltimore, Cedric Mullins has been the team's standout performer, leading the club with six homers, 20 RBIs, and a team-best .279 batting average. Mullins currently ranks 24th in the majors in home runs and 15th in RBIs. Ryan O’Hearn has also contributed with a .303 average, four homers, and three doubles, while Adley Rutschman, despite struggling to a .209 clip, has chipped in four home runs and 14 walks. Jordan Westburg has added a bit of pop as well, hitting .217 with four long balls of his own.

Veteran righty Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season for the Orioles, looking to give Baltimore a boost as they aim to gain ground in the division against their fiercest rivals.

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge continues to be the driving force for the Yankees' offense, carrying a scorching .406 batting average, while leading the team in both homers (eight) and RBIs (27). Across the majors, Judge sits sixth in home runs and second in runs driven in. He enters Monday riding an eight-game hitting streak, during which he’s slashed .400 with two doubles, a triple, a homer, five walks, and six RBIs. Ben Rice has provided steady production as well, hitting .259 with four doubles, a triple, six long balls, and 13 walks. Anthony Volpe, hitting .228 with seven doubles and five home runs, carries a modest three-game hitting streak into the opener. Over his last five appearances, Volpe has batted .278 with a couple of doubles and a home run. Trent Grisham, meanwhile, has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .298 with a double, seven home runs, and seven walks.

Rookie right-hander Will Warren is expected to get the ball for New York, hoping to find better footing away from Yankee Stadium. With the Yankees potentially leaning heavily on their offence throughout the series, Warren could face some pressure early.

