How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Charlie Morton is slated to take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night as they open a series against Nolan Schanuel and the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels roll into the matchup on a high note, having dominated recent AL West competition. They’ve captured five of their last six games, winning a series over the Mariners before sweeping the A’s, all at Angel Stadium. It’s been a much-needed boost for a team still clawing its way into contention.

Meanwhile, the Orioles find themselves in a frustrating position. Despite sitting at the bottom of the ultra-competitive AL East, they own the best last-place record in all of baseball. Unfortunately, that stat offers little comfort in a division stacked with playoff-caliber talent. Baltimore will need to step up its consistency if it hopes to climb the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: MASN and FDSW

Baltimore Orioles vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 7:08 pm ET/4:08 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Friday, June 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:08 pm ET/4:08 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Baltimore Orioles vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

Baltimore Orioles team news

Ryan O’Hearn has been Baltimore’s most dependable bat, leading the club with a .307 average. He’s also chipped in nine homers and 26 RBIs, ranking 70th and 119th in the league, respectively. Cedric Mullins has brought the pop, pacing the Orioles with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs, which places him 53rd and 76th among all MLB hitters.

Gunnar Henderson continues to rake, batting .274 with 12 doubles, two triples, and eight home runs. He enters this series on a five-game hit streak, during which he's hitting a scorching .474 with a double and three RBIs. Adley Rutschman has struggled with consistency at the plate this year, batting .225, though he’s still managed seven home runs and nine doubles.

Charlie Morton, a veteran right-hander, will make his 10th start of the year after also appearing in relief six times. His 2-7 record and inflated 6.59 ERA are eye-catching, but Baltimore has won his last three starts. Control has been an issue, he’s issued 31 walks in just under 60 innings, and he lasted only 2.1 innings in his most recent outing, surrendering four earned runs in a win over Oakland.

Los Angeles Angels team news

On the Angels’ side, Taylor Ward has emerged as a force at the plate. He leads the team with 18 home runs and 46 RBIs, ranking him seventh and 12th in the majors, respectively. Nolan Schanuel sets the pace for the team in batting average, hitting .284, though his power numbers are modest, well outside the top 100 in both home runs and RBIs.

Zach Neto has quietly put together a solid campaign, slashing .281 with 12 doubles, a triple, and 10 home runs. Jo Adell has provided some pop with 13 home runs of his own, despite a lower .223 average.

Jack Kochanowicz will get the call for the Halos in his 14th start of the season. The 24-year-old righty sports a 3-7 record and a 5.61 ERA, with 48 strikeouts and 33 walks. In his last outing, Kochanowicz gave up four earned runs over just 3.1 innings but still picked up a win against Seattle.

Baltimore Orioles vs Los Angeles Angels Series info and probable pitchers

Game 2

Date Saturday, June 14 First-Pitch Time 4:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Orioles) Tomoyuki Sugano Starting Pitcher (Angels) Tyler Anderson TV Channel MASN and FDSW Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, June 15 First-Pitch Time 1:35 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Orioles) Cade Povich Starting Pitcher (Angels) Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel MASN and FDSW Livestream Fubo

