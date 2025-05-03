How to watch the MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles vs the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Saturday’s matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals promises some fireworks, with Cedric Mullins and Bobby Witt Jr. headlining as two of the game's most exciting playmakers.

Kansas City enters the series riding a wave of momentum, having rattled off nine wins in their last ten contests, including three straight victories. After finishing 86-76 last season, the Royals have carried that positive energy into 2025, starting out 17-15 and looking every bit like a playoff contender.

Baltimore, on the other hand, hasn’t found its rhythm yet. A 91-win club a year ago, the Orioles are off to a sluggish 12-18 start and have dropped three of their last five. Once known for their explosive offense, they’ve fallen into the bottom tier of the majors in run production this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs the Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: FOX

Local TV Channel: MASN and FDSKC

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Kansas City Royals in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Saturday, May 3, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players

Baltimore Orioles team news

Cedric Mullins remains a bright spot for the O’s. The veteran center fielder leads the club in home runs (6), RBIs (20), and batting average (.278), ranking among the top 35 in the league in both long balls and runs driven in. Ryan O’Hearn has also provided a consistent bat, slashing .292 with five homers and three doubles. Meanwhile, Adley Rutschman (.222 AVG, four HRs) and Gunnar Henderson (.228 AVG) have had quieter starts at the plate. Henderson, though, enters with a six-game hit streak and will aim to extend it. Over his last 10 games, he's posted a .205 average with a pair of extra-base hits and two RBIs.

On the hill, Baltimore will turn to right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, who’s been a stabilizing force in the rotation. Sugano is 3-1 with a tidy 3.00 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP across six outings, scattering 11 earned runs over 33 innings while striking out 17.

Kansas City Royals team news

For the Royals, Bobby Witt Jr. has been on a tear. The shortstop carries a scorching 22-game hitting streak into Saturday, and he's batting .351 with three doubles and seven RBIs over his last 10 games. Witt’s season average sits at .322, and while his power numbers haven’t exploded yet, his consistent contact has been a catalyst for the Royals' offense. Maikel Garcia (.296 AVG) has chipped in with nine doubles and two homers, while Vinnie Pasquantino leads the club with four home runs and 20 RBIs. Veteran catcher Salvador Perez has added some pop of his own, slugging 11 doubles despite a .237 batting average.

Southpaw Kris Bubic will toe the rubber for Kansas City, boasting a strong 2-2 record with a 2.25 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over six starts. Bubic has punched out 37 hitters over 36 innings, limiting opponents to just 29 hits in that span while issuing 12 free passes.

Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record