How to watch today's AZ vs Roma Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between AZ Alkmaar and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AZ Alkmaar will take on Roma in the Europa League at the AFAS Stadium on Thursday.

Both these teams are unbeaten in their last five outings across all competitions and will give this challenge a good go in order to climb up the league standings. The hosts are 19th at the moment, whereas Roma are a point ahead in 14th spot.

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

AZ Alkmaar vs Roma kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League AFAS Stadion

The match will be played at the AFAS Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

AZ Alkmaar team news

AZ will be missing their Europa League leading scorer, Ruben van Bommel, who is set to sit out his third straight match due to injury.

Winger Ibrahim Sadiq and long-term absentee Sem Westerveld will also be unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Roma team news

For Roma, the in-form attacking partnership of Artem Dovbyk and Paulo Dybala could spearhead their offense.

Bryan Cristante and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini returned to training earlier this week, leaving Claudio Ranieri with a fully fit squad to select from.

