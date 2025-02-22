How to watch today's Austin vs Sporting Kansas City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC is set to welcome Sporting Kansas City in the early hours of Sunday for a much-anticipated Major League Soccer showdown. With both sides eager to kick off their campaigns on the right foot, this season opener promises to be an intriguing battle.

This clash will be particularly significant as it marks the home debut of new head coach Nico Estévez, who will be leading the VERDE & Black in front of their passionate home supporters for the first time.

The hosts will be aiming to secure a victory in their season opener, hoping to build early momentum before embarking on their first road trip of the season against the Portland Timbers next week. Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 13th-place finish in the Western Conference last season. Veteran head coach Peter Vermes—the league’s longest-serving active coach, having been at the helm since 2009—continues to lead the SKC squad.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Q2 Stadium

MLS match between Austin and Sporting Kansas City will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Saturday, February 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Austin FC team news

Austin FC had an eventful offseason, bringing in Brandon Vazquez and Myrto Uzuni as Designated Players while bolstering their midfield with the signings of Ilie Sánchez, Besard Sabovic, and Nico Dubersarsky. Brandon Vazquez has already made his presence felt, finding the net multiple times during preseason action.

Sporting Kansas City team news

On the other side, Sporting Kansas City also made headlines by securing two Designated Players: Dejan Joveljic and Manu Garcia. This marked the club’s first dual DP acquisition in a single transfer window since 2018. In a historic move for MLS, SKC made waves by bringing in Joveljic through the league’s first-ever cash-for-player trade.

