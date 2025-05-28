+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
Q2 Stadium
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Austin vs Real Salt Lake MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerAustin FC vs Real Salt LakeAustin FCReal Salt Lake

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC host Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday with both teams desperate to end poor runs of form in the MLS.

Austin are winless in six league matches, though they have drawn their last three, and sit ninth in the Western Conference. Real Salt Lake are three places and five points behind, winless in five, and coming off back-to-back defeats. Both sides have struggled for goals and consistency, but Austin’s home record and slightly steadier form make them narrow favorites.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Austin FC team news

In terms of team news, Austin FC are expected to be without Daniel Pereira and Robert Taylor, but otherwise have a full squad available for selection. This is confirmed by the club’s latest availability report, which lists no players as officially out beyond those two.

The likely starting lineup will once again feature Brandon Vazquez, who has scored five in his last six matches, supported by Myrto Uzuni and Zan Kolmanic.

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, are missing several regulars due to injury. Diogo Goncalves, Javain Brown, Kobi Henry, and goalkeeper Zac MacMath are all unavailable.

Despite these absences, Pablo Mastroeni is expected to stick with his preferred attacking quartet of Diego Luna, who has eight goals this season, Zavier Gozo, Dominik Marczuk, and William Agada.

Form

AUS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RSL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

AUS

Last 5 matches

RSL

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

