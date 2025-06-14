+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Q2 Stadium
Stream live on Apple TV
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Austin vs New York Red Bulls MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerAustin FC vs New York Red BullsAustin FCNew York Red Bulls

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC welcomes New York Red Bulls to Q2 Stadium on Saturday in a cross-conference MLS matchup.

Both teams are in the playoff hunt, with Austin holding the final automatic spot in the West and the Red Bulls pushing for a top-four finish in the East. Recent form and squad health will play a crucial role in this tightly poised encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Austin FC vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Austin FC vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Austin FC team news

Austin FC come into this match off a morale-boosting away win, their first on the road since March, and a seventh clean sheet of the season. However, their home form has been mixed, with only three wins from nine at Q2 Stadium, though they have lost just one of their last seven league games there. Offensively, Austin continues to struggle, netting the fewest goals in the Western Conference, but their defensive organization has kept them competitive.

In terms of availability, Julio Cascante remains sidelined with a hamstring strain, while Myrto Uzuni and Micah Burton are away on international duty. Brad Stuver is set to continue in goal after a good outing in the last game.

New York Red Bulls team news

The Red Bulls have found momentum, winning three straight league games since their dramatic US Open Cup victory over Dallas. They are aiming for a fourth consecutive win, which would match their best streak since October 2021. However, their away form has been inconsistent, with three losses in their last four road games, though they did win their most recent away fixture.

The squad has several injury concerns: Felipe Carballo, Dylan Nealis, and Lewis Morgan all missed the last match, and their status remains uncertain. Despite these absences, the Red Bulls remain unbeaten against Texas teams in the regular season since 2019.

Form

AUS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NYR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

AUS

Last 2 matches

NYR

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

4

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Standings

Want to go deeper? Ask

