How to watch today's Austin vs New York Red Bulls MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC welcomes New York Red Bulls to Q2 Stadium on Saturday in a cross-conference MLS matchup.

Both teams are in the playoff hunt, with Austin holding the final automatic spot in the West and the Red Bulls pushing for a top-four finish in the East. Recent form and squad health will play a crucial role in this tightly poised encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Austin FC vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Austin FC vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Austin FC team news

Austin FC come into this match off a morale-boosting away win, their first on the road since March, and a seventh clean sheet of the season. However, their home form has been mixed, with only three wins from nine at Q2 Stadium, though they have lost just one of their last seven league games there. Offensively, Austin continues to struggle, netting the fewest goals in the Western Conference, but their defensive organization has kept them competitive.

In terms of availability, Julio Cascante remains sidelined with a hamstring strain, while Myrto Uzuni and Micah Burton are away on international duty. Brad Stuver is set to continue in goal after a good outing in the last game.

New York Red Bulls team news

The Red Bulls have found momentum, winning three straight league games since their dramatic US Open Cup victory over Dallas. They are aiming for a fourth consecutive win, which would match their best streak since October 2021. However, their away form has been inconsistent, with three losses in their last four road games, though they did win their most recent away fixture.

The squad has several injury concerns: Felipe Carballo, Dylan Nealis, and Lewis Morgan all missed the last match, and their status remains uncertain. Despite these absences, the Red Bulls remain unbeaten against Texas teams in the regular season since 2019.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

AUS Last 2 matches NYR 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win New York Red Bulls 1 - 1 Austin FC

Austin FC 3 - 4 New York Red Bulls 4 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

Useful links