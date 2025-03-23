How to watch today's Austin FC vs San Diego MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and San Diego FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin will take on San Diego in the MLS at the Q2 Stadium on Sunday.

San Diego are second in the standings, and are unbeaten in the new season after four games. They will be confident of keeping that run intact.

Austin beat Los Angeles 1-0 in their most recent league outing and will be hoping to ride on that confidence to produce another strong display.

How to watch Austin FC vs San Diego FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Austin FC vs San Diego FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Austin FC team news

Austin head into their clash against San Diego FC with mixed momentum. While they secured a solid 1-0 victory over LAFC last weekend, their attack remains a concern, having scored just two goals in four matches.

Striker Brandon Vázquez, brought in for a hefty fee during the offseason, is still searching for his first goal, and winger Osman Bukari has yet to make a significant impact.

Compounding their challenges, Myrto Uzuni will miss the game due to international duty, leaving Austin's offense heavily reliant on young Owen Wolff, who has been their most dynamic player so far. Defensively, Austin has been strong with two clean sheets but will need to overcome the absence of Julio Cascante at the back.

San Diego FC team news

San Diego have impressed in their inaugural MLS season, remaining unbeaten with two wins and two draws. Their defense has been rock-solid, conceding just two goals across four games.

Danish midfielder Anders Dreyer has been the standout performer with three goals, providing a consistent attacking threat. However, they will be without designated player Hirving Lozano for this matchup.

San Diego's possession-based style has been effective, but they may need to adapt against Austin's low-block defense. With tactical flexibility and a balanced squad, San Diego will aim to extend their unbeaten streak and make a statement in their first-ever visit to Q2 Stadium.

