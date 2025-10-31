How to watch Auburn vs Kentucky NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Auburn Tigers (4-4) return home to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for an SEC showdown against the struggling Kentucky Wildcats (2-5).

Kentucky limps into this matchup at 2-6 overall and winless in conference play (0-5), still hunting for its first SEC victory after getting outgunned 56-34 by Tennessee in Lexington last weekend.

Meanwhile, Auburn sits at 4-4 overall and 1-4 in SEC competition but finally stopped the bleeding with a much-needed 33-24 triumph over Arkansas, ending a frustrating four-game skid. The Tigers will now look to build some late-season momentum in front of their home crowd.

Auburn vs Kentucky: Date and kick-off time

The Auburn Tigers will take on Kentucky in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Jordan-Hare Stadium Location Auburn, Alabama

How to watch Auburn vs Kentucky on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Streaming service: Fubo

Auburn vs Kentucky news & key players

Auburn Tigers team news

For Auburn, quarterback Jackson Arnold has been efficient, completing 63.3% of his passes for 1,263 yards, six touchdowns, and two picks. Eric Singleton Jr. and Cam Coleman have been reliable targets, combining for 807 yards and five touchdowns, while Malcolm Simmons has added 15 receptions to the mix.

The Tigers’ rushing attack has been steady, averaging 162.1 yards per contest. Jeremiah Cobb leads the way with 717 yards and four touchdowns. On the defensive side, Auburn has been stout, allowing just 17.9 points and 316.7 yards per game. Xavier Atkins anchors the defense with 61 tackles, Keyon Crawford leads the team in sacks with five, and Rayshawn Pleasant has picked off two passes this season.

Kentucky Wildcats team news

On the other side, Cutter Boley has been at the helm for Kentucky’s offense, completing 66.5% of his throws for 1,215 yards along with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Through the air, Kendrick Law and Willie Rodriguez have been his primary weapons, combining for 503 receiving yards and three scores, while tight end Josh Kattus has chipped in with 12 catches.

On the ground, the Wildcats are averaging 154.3 rushing yards per game, with Seth McGowan spearheading the attack at 476 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, Kentucky has had its struggles, giving up 30.1 points and 384.9 total yards per outing. Alex Afari Jr. leads the charge with 43 total tackles, while Steven Soles Jr. has tallied three sacks and Ty Bryant has snagged two interceptions.