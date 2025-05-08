How to watch today's Atletico Nacional vs Internacional Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Atletico Nacional and Internacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlético Nacional and Internacional meet in a decisive Copa Libertadores Group F encounter at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín on Thursday.

With Internacional sitting second and Atlético Nacional third in the group, both sides are eager to strengthen their knockout qualification prospects. Their previous meeting ended in a 3-0 win for Internacional, adding extra intrigue to this rematch on Colombian soil.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Internacional online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports and many other platforms in the US. Refer to the table above for full details. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Atletico Nacional vs Internacional kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín on Thursday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atletico Nacional team news

Atlético Nacional have struggled for consistency in the Libertadores, managing only two wins in their last seven matches across all competitions. They are dealing with several injury setbacks, but there haven't been fresh injury concerns.

There are also concerns about squad discipline following three red cards in their recent league draw, although it may not impact the lineup for this crucial fixture.

Internacional team news

Internacional remain unbeaten in the Libertadores group stage and have lost just twice in their last 23 matches across all competitions. However, they are coming off a tough 4-2 league defeat to Corinthians, in which they had a player sent off and conceded late goals.

There are no major new injury reports, but the defeat to Corinthians may affect their preparations. Internacional will look to bounce back and maintain their strong group position.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

NAC Last match INT 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Internacional 3 - 0 Atletico Nacional 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

