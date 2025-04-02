How to watch today's Atletico Nacional vs Nacional Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Atletico Nacional and Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uruguayan club Nacional will mark their Copa Libertadores return when they take on Colombia's Atletico Nacional at Estadio Atanasio Girardot on Wednesday.

When the two sides last met in the same competition in May 2021, the result was a goalless draw. Other than Atletico Nacional and Nacional, Group F consists of Brazilian outfits Internacional and Bahia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Nacional vs Nacional kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Atletico Nacional and Nacional will be played at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellin, Colombia.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Wednesday, April 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atletico Nacional team news

While Mateus Uribe and Sebastian Guzman are ruled out with muscle injuries, coach Javier Gandolfi will miss Juan Pablo Torres due to a strain injury.

The Purslanes squad boasts of star players such as skipper David Ospina in goal, William Tesillo and Jorman Campuzano among others. Talented winger Marino Hinestroza will feature in support of Alfredo Morelos up front.

Nacional team news

From the last meeting between the two sides, Camilo Candido has since joined Atletico Nacional - on loan from Cruz Azul.

The likely back four of Lucas Morales, Sebastian Coates, Julian Millan and Diego Romero should expect themselves to be kept busy in front of goalkeeper Luis Mejia.

Eduardo Vargas and Diego Herazo will be partnered in attack.

