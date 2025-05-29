How to watch today's Atletico Mineiro vs Cienciano Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Atletico MG and Cienciano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Mineiro welcome Group H leaders Cienciano for a mouthwatering Copa Sudamericana contest this Thursday.

The hosts, currently perched sitting in Group H with eight points after five rounds, inched ever closer to the knockout rounds with a 3-1 victory over Caracas FC at the Mineirao. The Brazilian side struck first thanks to an unfortunate own goal by Caracas midfielder Blessing Edet, and Tomas Cuello doubled the advantage with a powerful header. Although Jeriel De Santis pulled one back from the spot for the visitors, former Palmeiras winger Rony coolly finished a slick one-two with Gustavo Scarpa to seal the win.

That said, the Brazilian outfit were left ruing missed chances in their recent 0-0 stalemate with Corinthians in their last league outing. Still, they've built a fortress at home and will fancy their chances in front of their own supporters.

Cienciano roll into Belo Horizonte brimming with momentum after back-to-back goal-fests that have put the rest of the continent on notice. They steamrolled Cajamarca 6-1 in their most recent domestic outing, flexing their attacking muscle with ruthless efficiency. That came hot on the heels of a 4-0 demolition job over bottom-placed Deportes Iquique in their last Copa Sudamericana appearance.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Cienciano online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana match between Atletico Mineiro and Cienciano will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Atletico MG vs Cienciano kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Atletico MG and Cienciano will be played at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Thursday, May 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico MG team news

Atletico will be without key names Cadu, Brahian Palacios, Igor Rabello, Junior Santos, and Alan Franco for this game. And while veteran forward Hulk was electric in last season's Brasileirao—bagging 10 goals and five assists in just 24 outings—he's yet to find his best form this term, contributing only one goal and two assists so far.

Cienciano team news

Cienciano have been dealt a double blow on the injury front, with experienced duo Danilo Ortiz and Carlos Garcés sidelined.

Veteran centre-back Ortiz, 32, has been out of action since April 12 after suffering a midfacial fracture. The tough-tackling defender has now missed 10 games, and there’s still no clear timeline for his return.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old striker Garcés is also in the treatment room after picking up a knee injury on May 9. The forward, a key figure in Cienciano’s attack, has already sat out five matches as the club closely monitors his recovery.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CAM Last match CIE 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Cienciano 0 - 0 Atletico MG 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

