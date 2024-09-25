How to watch today's Atletico MG vs Fluminense Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atletico MG will host Fluminense in the crucial second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final at the MRV Arena on Wednesday.
In what was a nail-biting thriller of a first-leg clash, Vinicius Lima's 87th-minute winner helped Fluminense claim the advantage at home. But they will need to put up a fight to hold onto that lead as Wednesday's hosts will be pumped up to get going as soon as the whistle is blown.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Atletico MG vs Fluminense kick-off time
|Date:
|September 25, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm ET
|Venue:
|MRV Arena
The match will be played at the MRV Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Atletico MG team news
Matias Zaracho will be sidelined for the rest of the season for Atletico.
Alisson Santana, Otavio, Eduardo Vargas and Renzo Saravia are all also unavailable due to injuries.
Atletico Mineiro possible XI: Everson; Fuchs, Battaglia, Alonso; Scarpa, Franco, Gomes, Vera, Arana; Hulk, Paulinho
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Delfim, Everson, Mendes, Átila
|Defenders:
|Lyanco, Fuchs, Júnior Alonso, Guilherme Arana, Rabello, Mariano, Rubens, Rômulo, Vitor Gabriel
|Midfielders:
|Scarpa, Zaracho, Gomes, Vera, Bernard, Battaglia, Franco, Paulo Vitor, Robert
|Forwards:
|Hulk, Deyverson, Paulinho, Alan Kardec, Palacios, Cadu, Alisson
Fluminense team news
Fluminense are likely to be without Ignacio on Wednesday due to a meniscus injury.
Thiago Silva and Nonato are also not expected to feature in this crucial clash as they are recovering from their respective injuries.
Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Carlos, Santos, Marcelo; Martinelli, Bernal; Arias, Ganso, Serna; Elias
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alves, Fabio, Eudes
|Defenders:
|Xavier, Andrade, Guga, Carlos, Manoel, Calegari, Justen
|Midfielders:
|Andre, Alexsander, Ganso, Augusto, Pires, Arthur, Santos, Melo, Terans, Lima, Bernal
|Forwards:
|Kennedy, Keno, Lucumi, Lele, Elias, Arias, Isaac, Serna
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|18/09/24
|Fluminense 1-0 Atlético Mineiro
|Copa Libertadores
|25/08/24
|Atlético Mineiro 0-0 Fluminense
|Brasileirão Série A
|05/05/24
|Fluminense 2-2 Atlético Mineiro
|Brasileirão Série A
|29/10/23
|Atlético Mineiro 2-2 Fluminense
|Brasileirão Série A
|22/06/23
|Fluminense 1-1 Atlético Mineiro
|Brasileirão Série A
|01/10/22
|Atlético Mineiro 2-2 Fluminense
|Brasileirão Série A