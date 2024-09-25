How to watch today's Atletico MG vs Fluminense Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Atletico MG and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico MG will host Fluminense in the crucial second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final at the MRV Arena on Wednesday.

In what was a nail-biting thriller of a first-leg clash, Vinicius Lima's 87th-minute winner helped Fluminense claim the advantage at home. But they will need to put up a fight to hold onto that lead as Wednesday's hosts will be pumped up to get going as soon as the whistle is blown.

Atletico MG vs Fluminense kick-off time

Date: September 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: MRV Arena

The match will be played at the MRV Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico MG team news

Matias Zaracho will be sidelined for the rest of the season for Atletico.

Alisson Santana, Otavio, Eduardo Vargas and Renzo Saravia are all also unavailable due to injuries.

Atletico Mineiro possible XI: Everson; Fuchs, Battaglia, Alonso; Scarpa, Franco, Gomes, Vera, Arana; Hulk, Paulinho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Delfim, Everson, Mendes, Átila Defenders: Lyanco, Fuchs, Júnior Alonso, Guilherme Arana, Rabello, Mariano, Rubens, Rômulo, Vitor Gabriel Midfielders: Scarpa, Zaracho, Gomes, Vera, Bernard, Battaglia, Franco, Paulo Vitor, Robert Forwards: Hulk, Deyverson, Paulinho, Alan Kardec, Palacios, Cadu, Alisson

Fluminense team news

Fluminense are likely to be without Ignacio on Wednesday due to a meniscus injury.

Thiago Silva and Nonato are also not expected to feature in this crucial clash as they are recovering from their respective injuries.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Carlos, Santos, Marcelo; Martinelli, Bernal; Arias, Ganso, Serna; Elias

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alves, Fabio, Eudes Defenders: Xavier, Andrade, Guga, Carlos, Manoel, Calegari, Justen Midfielders: Andre, Alexsander, Ganso, Augusto, Pires, Arthur, Santos, Melo, Terans, Lima, Bernal Forwards: Kennedy, Keno, Lucumi, Lele, Elias, Arias, Isaac, Serna

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/09/24 Fluminense 1-0 Atlético Mineiro Copa Libertadores 25/08/24 Atlético Mineiro 0-0 Fluminense Brasileirão Série A 05/05/24 Fluminense 2-2 Atlético Mineiro Brasileirão Série A 29/10/23 Atlético Mineiro 2-2 Fluminense Brasileirão Série A 22/06/23 Fluminense 1-1 Atlético Mineiro Brasileirão Série A 01/10/22 Atlético Mineiro 2-2 Fluminense Brasileirão Série A

