How to watch today's Atletico MG vs Caracas Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Atletico MG and Caracas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlético Mineiro host Caracas FC at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte on Thursday for a key Copa Sudamericana group stage match.

Atlético MG are strong favorites, having drawn 1-1 away in the reverse fixture and boasting a much stronger squad and recent form. Caracas, meanwhile, have struggled for results and are third in the group, making this a must-win for their slim qualification hopes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Caracas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico MG vs Caracas kick-off time

The match will be played at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte on Thursday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atletico MG team news

Atlético MG enter the match in good shape, with no major injuries or suspensions reported for this fixture. Recent injury concerns-such as Guilherme Arana and Patrick Silva were expected to be resolved by early May, so both could be available for selection.

Key players like Hulk and Gustavo Scarpa are expected to start, and coach Cuca can call on a full-strength lineup.

Caracas team news

Caracas FC arrive with no significant new injuries or suspensions, but their squad depth has been tested by a congested schedule and inconsistent league form.

They recently drew 1-1 with Atlético MG at home and managed a 1-1 draw away at Cienciano, but have just one win in their last five matches. Their main attacking threat comes from forward J. Hernández Chávez, who scored in their last Sudamericana outing. However, the team has struggled defensively, conceding multiple goals in several group games.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links