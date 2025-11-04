How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Union SG Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atletico Madrid host Union Saint-Gilloise at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Tuesday in a UEFA Champions League group stage fixture.

Both teams have had challenging starts in the group, sitting 19th and 24th in the overall Champions League rankings, respectively, each with one win and two losses. Atletico come in on the back of their best recent form, including a 3-0 home win over Sevilla, while Union Saint-Gilloise are in a period of transition following a managerial change.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Union St.Gilloise online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Atletico Madrid vs Union St.Gilloise kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Tuesday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 7 M. Fuseini

Atletico Madrid team news

Atlético Madrid welcome back Johnny Cardoso, who recovered from an ankle injury to make the bench against Sevilla.

The midfielder could be gradually reintroduced with limited minutes rather than starting from the outset.

Pablo Barrios is still a question mark as he continues to deal with the muscle issue that sidelined him for the weekend fixture.

Union St.Gilloise team news

Meanwhile, Union SG will once again have to cope without Mohammed Fuseini, who remains unavailable due to an ankle injury.

