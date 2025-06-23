How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Atletico Madrid and Botafogo RJ, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlético Madrid face a do-or-die showdown on Monday as they square off with high-flying Botafogo in a bid to keep their FIFA Club World Cup hopes alive. Nothing less than three points will do for Diego Simeone's side, who risk an early tournament exit if they fail to deliver in their final Group B fixture.

The Rojiblancos bounced back from a humbling opening loss to grab all three points in their second outing, but the Brazilians have been the surprise package of the group. Botafogo stunned Paris Saint-Germain in their previous match and now need just a point to punch their ticket to the knockouts.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo RJ online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Atletico Madrid and Botafogo will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo RJ kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Atletico Madrid and Botafogo will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, USA.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Alexander Sørloth, who ended the La Liga season in fine form but voiced frustration over limited starts, was handed a rare opportunity against Seattle. However, the Norwegian striker failed to make a strong case, once again leaving question marks over his consistency.

Botafogo RJ team news

On the other hand, Botafogo have been boosted by the return of Matheus Martins, who is back to full fitness, although Jeffinho remains out of action. With the current setup clicking, they’re expected to stick with the same starting eleven, featuring key contributors Jair Cunha (soon off to Nottingham Forest) and Igor Jesus, who have anchored their success so far.

