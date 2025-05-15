How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

James Wood and the Washington Nationals head to Truist Park on Thursday, where they’ll square off against right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves in the finale of their series.

Washington has hit a rough patch in recent weeks, struggling to generate offense while their pitching staff continues to take a beating. The Nats dropped a series to Cleveland last week, then suffered a home sweep at the hands of the Cardinals over the weekend, where they managed just three total runs while allowing 20. Their offensive woes have carried over into this series against the Braves, and they've continued to slide on the road, now sitting eight games under the .500 mark away from home.

Atlanta, meanwhile, has clawed back to near-even after a sluggish start to the season. The Braves took two of three from the Reds last week but faltered in Pittsburgh, where they dropped a series despite giving up only nine total runs. Their offense went cold, tallying just eight runs in those three games. However, the Braves’ pitching staff has turned things around against the Nationals, holding them to just five runs over the first two games of this set. Atlanta has been tough to beat at home, where they’ve built a record eight games over .500.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs. the Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

Local TV Channel: FDSSO, and MASN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Washington Nationals in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Thursday, May 15, 2025 First-Pitch Time 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

Offensively, the Braves have seen mixed results. Matt Olson is hitting just .219 but has contributed six doubles, seven homers, and 29 walks. His home run total ranks 45th in MLB, while he sits 66th in RBIs. Marcell Ozuna is batting .271 and has racked up five doubles, six long balls, and 35 walks. He’s coming off back-to-back games with a hit and is batting .235 over his last five, with one homer, one double, four free passes, and a pair of RBIs. Austin Riley continues to lead the Braves offensive charge, pacing the team with eight home runs, 26 RBIs, and a .289 batting average. He enters Thursday riding a three-game hit streak and is batting .316 over his last five appearances. Ozzie Albies has contributed five homers and four doubles but is batting just .214 on the year.

On the mound for Atlanta will be Smith-Shawver, who’s coming off a strong showing against the Pirates. The young righty allowed only one run over 5.2 innings, earning a no-decision in a game the Braves eventually won in extras.

Washington Nationals team news

Trevor Williams will toe the rubber for the Nationals, looking to bounce back after a rough outing against St. Louis where he surrendered four runs across five innings in a losing effort.

Despite the team’s struggles, rookie slugger James Wood has been a bright spot for Washington. Wood leads the club with 11 home runs, good for eighth in all of Major League Baseball, while ranking 44th in RBIs. C.J. Abrams continues to swing a hot bat, hitting .303 with seven doubles, two triples, five homers, and eight walks. Nathaniel Lowe tops the Nationals with 29 RBIs, while Keibert Ruiz boasts a team-best .290 batting average.

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals head-to-head record