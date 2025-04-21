+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Minnesota Twins v Atlanta BravesGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves vs the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The St. Louis Cardinals kick off a three-game road set against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Truist Park, looking to bounce back from a forgettable series in New York.

St. Louis arrives on the heels of a four-game sweep at the hands of the Mets, their first such sweep by New York in nearly four decades. Sunday's 7-4 loss dropped the Cardinals to a troubling 1-9 on the road this year, with reliever JoJo Romero tagged with the defeat.

Meanwhile, the Braves return home riding the momentum of a three-game sweep over the Twins. Matt Olson and rookie catcher Drake Baldwin played key roles in Sunday’s 6-2 win, while Marcell Ozuna added a solo shot off Minnesota’s Joe Ryan, who gave up six earned runs over five shaky innings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs. the St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSMW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date

Monday, April 21, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT

Venue

Truist Park

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

Ozzie Albies enters the series with a .244 average, four home runs, and three doubles, ranking 40th in the majors for long balls. Ozuna leads Atlanta with a .305 average and is seeking a third straight multi-hit game, hitting .278 over his last five outings. Olson, who paces the team with 13 RBIs, is riding a five-game hit streak, batting .375 during that stretch. Austin Riley has also launched five homers and matched Olson’s RBI total.

On the mound, Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1, 2.55 ERA) will make his fifth start of the year for the Braves. The right-hander has fanned 22 batters across 24.2 innings.

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Offensively, Brendan Donovan has been the most consistent Cardinal at the plate, hitting .356 with a team-best 13 RBIs. Nolan Arenado brings a .288 average into the series, along with six doubles and a pair of home runs. Lars Nootbaar has provided pop with three homers and 17 walks, while Victor Scott II has shown flashes of speed and power despite hitting just .235.

St. Louis counters with Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.43 ERA), who will look to steady the rotation in his fifth outing of the season.

Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

07/21/2024

MLB

Atlanta Braves

St. Louis Cardinals

2 – 6

07/21/2024

MLB

Atlanta Braves

St. Louis Cardinals

5 – 9

07/20/2024

MLB

Atlanta Braves

St. Louis Cardinals

3 – 2

06/27/2024

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals

Atlanta Braves

4 – 1

06/26/2024

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals

Atlanta Braves

2 – 6

