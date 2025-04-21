How to watch Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves vs the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The St. Louis Cardinals kick off a three-game road set against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Truist Park, looking to bounce back from a forgettable series in New York.

St. Louis arrives on the heels of a four-game sweep at the hands of the Mets, their first such sweep by New York in nearly four decades. Sunday's 7-4 loss dropped the Cardinals to a troubling 1-9 on the road this year, with reliever JoJo Romero tagged with the defeat.

Meanwhile, the Braves return home riding the momentum of a three-game sweep over the Twins. Matt Olson and rookie catcher Drake Baldwin played key roles in Sunday’s 6-2 win, while Marcell Ozuna added a solo shot off Minnesota’s Joe Ryan, who gave up six earned runs over five shaky innings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs. the St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSMW

Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Monday, April 21, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

Ozzie Albies enters the series with a .244 average, four home runs, and three doubles, ranking 40th in the majors for long balls. Ozuna leads Atlanta with a .305 average and is seeking a third straight multi-hit game, hitting .278 over his last five outings. Olson, who paces the team with 13 RBIs, is riding a five-game hit streak, batting .375 during that stretch. Austin Riley has also launched five homers and matched Olson’s RBI total.

On the mound, Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1, 2.55 ERA) will make his fifth start of the year for the Braves. The right-hander has fanned 22 batters across 24.2 innings.

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Offensively, Brendan Donovan has been the most consistent Cardinal at the plate, hitting .356 with a team-best 13 RBIs. Nolan Arenado brings a .288 average into the series, along with six doubles and a pair of home runs. Lars Nootbaar has provided pop with three homers and 17 walks, while Victor Scott II has shown flashes of speed and power despite hitting just .235.

St. Louis counters with Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.43 ERA), who will look to steady the rotation in his fifth outing of the season.

