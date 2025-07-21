How to watch Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will roll into Truist Park on Monday, where they’ll face off against right-hander Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves to kick off a new series.
San Francisco hits the road trying to keep pace in a crowded NL wild card chase. The Giants have slipped two games off the pace, but there’s still fight in the tank—they’ve taken three of their last five series. After dropping a set to the Dodgers before the break, the Giants were swept by the Blue Jays in Toronto over the weekend, managing just nine runs while giving up 18. They’re 24-28 away from home this season.
The Braves, meanwhile, are looking for answers. A team once pegged as a postseason lock has struggled to find its footing, currently sitting 9.5 games behind in the wild card race. Injuries to key arms have taken a heavy toll, and the offense has sputtered at times. After a solid series win over the Cardinals, Atlanta lost two of three to the Yankees at home, surrendering 19 runs in the process. They come into this one with a 25-24 home record.
Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time
The Atlanta Braves will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
|Date
|Monday, July 21, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
|Venue
|Truist Park
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players
Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Tuesday, July 22, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:15 p.m. ET
|Starting Pitcher (Braves)
|Davis Daniel
|Starting Pitcher (Giants)
|TBC
|TV Channel
|FDSOH and FDSWI
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, July 23, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|12:15 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Braves)
|Spencer Strider
|Starting Pitcher (Giants)
|Justin Verlander
|TV Channel
|FDSOH and FDSWI
|Livestream
|Fubo
Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|09.06.25
|MLB
|San Francisco Giants
|Atlanta Braves
|4 - 3
|08.06.25
|MLB
|San Francisco Giants
|Atlanta Braves
|3 - 2
|07.06.25
|MLB
|San Francisco Giants
|Atlanta Braves
|5 - 4
|16.08.24
|MLB
|San Francisco Giants
|Atlanta Braves
|6 - 0
|15.08.24
|MLB
|San Francisco Giants
|Atlanta Braves
|2 - 13