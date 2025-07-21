How to watch Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will roll into Truist Park on Monday, where they’ll face off against right-hander Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves to kick off a new series.

San Francisco hits the road trying to keep pace in a crowded NL wild card chase. The Giants have slipped two games off the pace, but there’s still fight in the tank—they’ve taken three of their last five series. After dropping a set to the Dodgers before the break, the Giants were swept by the Blue Jays in Toronto over the weekend, managing just nine runs while giving up 18. They’re 24-28 away from home this season.

The Braves, meanwhile, are looking for answers. A team once pegged as a postseason lock has struggled to find its footing, currently sitting 9.5 games behind in the wild card race. Injuries to key arms have taken a heavy toll, and the offense has sputtered at times. After a solid series win over the Cardinals, Atlanta lost two of three to the Yankees at home, surrendering 19 runs in the process. They come into this one with a 25-24 home record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSSO, NBCS-BA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Monday, July 21, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

San Francisco Giants team news

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants Series info

Game 2

Date Tuesday, July 22, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 p.m. ET Starting Pitcher (Braves) Davis Daniel Starting Pitcher (Giants) TBC TV Channel FDSOH and FDSWI Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, July 23, 2025 First-Pitch Time 12:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Braves) Spencer Strider Starting Pitcher (Giants) Justin Verlander TV Channel FDSOH and FDSWI Livestream Fubo

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record