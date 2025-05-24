+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Atlanta Braves (24-26) will look to halt a three-game skid when they square off against the visiting San Diego Padres (28-21) on Saturday at Truist Park.

San Diego has spent the last few years establishing itself as a serious threat in the National League, but the elusive World Series appearance still remains just out of reach. Though the Padres started the season strong, their recent stretch has seen a dip in form. Still, at 28-21, they remain firmly in the playoff conversation.

Meanwhile, the Braves are searching for answers after a tough stretch. Atlanta is trending in the wrong direction, dropping both midweek games against Washington (5-3 and 8-7), followed by a narrow 2-1 loss in Friday night’s opener against San Diego.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: FDSSO and SDPA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date

Saturday, May 24, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT

Venue

Truist Park

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

San Diego Padres team news

Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to be a driving force in the Padres’ lineup, launching a team-best 12 home runs, good for ninth across all of Major League Baseball. He’s also chipped in a solid RBI count, ranking 49th overall. Manny Machado has been the most consistent at the plate, sporting a .305 average, while Luis Arraez isn’t far behind at .304. Arraez is riding a nine-game hitting streak and has hit .325 over his last 10 appearances, collecting extra-base hits and consistently putting the ball in play. Xander Bogaerts, though batting .241, has added value with nine doubles and 22 walks.

On the mound, the Padres will turn to Michael King, who has emerged as a strikeout artist this season. The right-hander enters Saturday’s start with a 4-2 record, a sharp 2.59 ERA, and a 1.02 WHIP. His 64 strikeouts lead all San Diego pitchers.

Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres Series info

Game 2

Date

Saturday, May 24

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Braves)

Grant Holmes

Starting Pitcher (Padres)

Michael King

TV Channel

FDSSO and SDPA

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Sunday, May 25

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Braves)

Spencer Schwellenbach

Starting Pitcher (Padres)

Dylan Cease

TV Channel

FDSSO and SDPA

Livestream

Fubo

Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

05/24/25

MLB

Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres

1 – 2

03/31/25

MLB

San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves

5 – 0

03/30/25

MLB

San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves

1 – 0

03/29/25

MLB

San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves

4 – 3

03/28/25

MLB

San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves

7 – 4

