How to watch Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Atlanta Braves (24-26) will look to halt a three-game skid when they square off against the visiting San Diego Padres (28-21) on Saturday at Truist Park.
San Diego has spent the last few years establishing itself as a serious threat in the National League, but the elusive World Series appearance still remains just out of reach. Though the Padres started the season strong, their recent stretch has seen a dip in form. Still, at 28-21, they remain firmly in the playoff conversation.
Meanwhile, the Braves are searching for answers after a tough stretch. Atlanta is trending in the wrong direction, dropping both midweek games against Washington (5-3 and 8-7), followed by a narrow 2-1 loss in Friday night’s opener against San Diego.
Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time
The Atlanta Braves will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
Date
Saturday, May 24, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
Venue
Truist Park
Location
Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players
Atlanta Braves team news
San Diego Padres team news
Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to be a driving force in the Padres’ lineup, launching a team-best 12 home runs, good for ninth across all of Major League Baseball. He’s also chipped in a solid RBI count, ranking 49th overall. Manny Machado has been the most consistent at the plate, sporting a .305 average, while Luis Arraez isn’t far behind at .304. Arraez is riding a nine-game hitting streak and has hit .325 over his last 10 appearances, collecting extra-base hits and consistently putting the ball in play. Xander Bogaerts, though batting .241, has added value with nine doubles and 22 walks.
On the mound, the Padres will turn to Michael King, who has emerged as a strikeout artist this season. The right-hander enters Saturday’s start with a 4-2 record, a sharp 2.59 ERA, and a 1.02 WHIP. His 64 strikeouts lead all San Diego pitchers.
Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres Series info
Game 2
Date
Saturday, May 24
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Braves)
Grant Holmes
Starting Pitcher (Padres)
Michael King
TV Channel
FDSSO and SDPA
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Sunday, May 25
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Braves)
Spencer Schwellenbach
Starting Pitcher (Padres)
Dylan Cease
TV Channel
FDSSO and SDPA
Livestream
|Fubo
Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
05/24/25
MLB
Atlanta Braves
San Diego Padres
1 – 2
03/31/25
MLB
San Diego Padres
Atlanta Braves
5 – 0
03/30/25
MLB
San Diego Padres
Atlanta Braves
1 – 0
03/29/25
MLB
San Diego Padres
Atlanta Braves
4 – 3
03/28/25
MLB
San Diego Padres
Atlanta Braves
7 – 4