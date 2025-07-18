How to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees are set to square off with Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves under the Friday night lights at Truist Park.
The Yankees arrive with a solid 53–43 mark on the year, though they’ve hit some turbulence lately, dropping eight of their last 13 and getting blanked by the Cubs in their most recent outing. Their offense will need to find its rhythm again if they hope to get back on track in Atlanta.
As for the Braves, it’s been a frustrating stretch. They sit at 42–53 and have managed just five wins over their past 17 games. Despite a powerful roster, things haven’t quite clicked the way they hoped this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: SNY and FDSOH
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Atlanta Braves vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time
The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
|Date
|Friday, July 18, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
|Venue
|Truist Park
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta Braves vs New York Yankees head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|20.03.25
|ST
|New York Yankees
|Atlanta Braves
|0 - 4
|02.03.25
|ST
|Atlanta Braves
|New York Yankees
|11 - 1
|23.06.24
|MLB
|New York Yankees
|Atlanta Braves
|1 - 3
|23.06.24
|MLB
|New York Yankees
|Atlanta Braves
|8 - 3
|22.06.24
|MLB
|New York Yankees
|Atlanta Braves
|1 - 8