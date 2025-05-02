+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Minnesota Twins v Atlanta BravesGetty Images Sport
Watch on FanDuel with Fubo
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers will look to stretch their winning streak to six games when they kick off a weekend series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Truist Park.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

Los Angeles rolls into Atlanta riding a wave of offensive dominance. The Dodgers have scored at least seven runs in each of their last five games, including a 12-7 slugfest win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Mookie Betts fueled the latest outburst with two hits and four RBIs, continuing his recent stretch of timely hitting.

Meanwhile, the Braves are searching for answers at the plate. Their offence has been out of sync much of the season, and it showed again in Wednesday’s trip to Coors Field, where they managed just one run. That lone RBI came from Michael Harris II despite the fact that he didn’t even record a hit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: FDSSO, SportsNet LA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date

Friday, May 2, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT

Venue

Truist Park

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

Teoscar Hernández has been the driving force behind L.A.’s offensive surge. He leads the club in nearly every major category, including a .310 average, nine homers, and a major league-best 32 RBIs. Hernández enters Friday with hits in nine straight games. Over his last 10, he’s tearing the cover off the ball, batting .386 with six doubles, four homers, and 15 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani is also swinging a hot bat. He’s hitting .287 with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs, and 20 walks. Ohtani has strung together a five-game hitting streak and has been especially sharp in the past week, slashing .421 with three doubles, two triples, a homer, and six walks over that stretch.

Tommy Edman is batting .252 with eight long balls, and though he’s only hitting .200 in his last five outings, he’s chipped in with two doubles, three walks, and five RBIs. Betts, who’s hitting .250 on the season, has found a rhythm lately. He’s hitting .286 over his past five games with a triple, a walk, and eight RBIs, and will look to extend his current four-game hit streak.

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for the Dodgers. The Japanese right-hander has been lights out, going 3-2 with a minuscule 1.06 ERA. In his last outing, he worked five innings against Pittsburgh, allowing three runs on five hits.

The Braves’ offense, in contrast, has lacked consistency. Matt Olson is hitting just .234 but has contributed four home runs and drawn 23 walks. Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with a .283 average, but his power numbers are modest relative to the league’s top sluggers. Ozzie Albies (.238, 4 HRs) and Michael Harris II (.233, 3 HRs) have also been searching for consistency at the plate.

Atlanta will counter with Grant Holmes on the hill. The right-hander owns a 2-1 record and a 4.50 ERA. In his last start, he laboured through 5.2 innings against Arizona, giving up six earned runs on five hits.

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03.04.25

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta Braves

6 – 5

02.04.25

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta Braves

3 – 1

01.04.25

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta Braves

6 – 1

17.09.24

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers

0 – 9

16.09.24

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers

2 – 9

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta