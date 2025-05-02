How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers will look to stretch their winning streak to six games when they kick off a weekend series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Truist Park.

Los Angeles rolls into Atlanta riding a wave of offensive dominance. The Dodgers have scored at least seven runs in each of their last five games, including a 12-7 slugfest win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Mookie Betts fueled the latest outburst with two hits and four RBIs, continuing his recent stretch of timely hitting.

Meanwhile, the Braves are searching for answers at the plate. Their offence has been out of sync much of the season, and it showed again in Wednesday’s trip to Coors Field, where they managed just one run. That lone RBI came from Michael Harris II despite the fact that he didn’t even record a hit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

Local TV Channel: FDSSO, SportsNet LA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Friday, May 2, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

Teoscar Hernández has been the driving force behind L.A.’s offensive surge. He leads the club in nearly every major category, including a .310 average, nine homers, and a major league-best 32 RBIs. Hernández enters Friday with hits in nine straight games. Over his last 10, he’s tearing the cover off the ball, batting .386 with six doubles, four homers, and 15 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani is also swinging a hot bat. He’s hitting .287 with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs, and 20 walks. Ohtani has strung together a five-game hitting streak and has been especially sharp in the past week, slashing .421 with three doubles, two triples, a homer, and six walks over that stretch.

Tommy Edman is batting .252 with eight long balls, and though he’s only hitting .200 in his last five outings, he’s chipped in with two doubles, three walks, and five RBIs. Betts, who’s hitting .250 on the season, has found a rhythm lately. He’s hitting .286 over his past five games with a triple, a walk, and eight RBIs, and will look to extend his current four-game hit streak.

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for the Dodgers. The Japanese right-hander has been lights out, going 3-2 with a minuscule 1.06 ERA. In his last outing, he worked five innings against Pittsburgh, allowing three runs on five hits.

The Braves’ offense, in contrast, has lacked consistency. Matt Olson is hitting just .234 but has contributed four home runs and drawn 23 walks. Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with a .283 average, but his power numbers are modest relative to the league’s top sluggers. Ozzie Albies (.238, 4 HRs) and Michael Harris II (.233, 3 HRs) have also been searching for consistency at the plate.

Atlanta will counter with Grant Holmes on the hill. The right-hander owns a 2-1 record and a 4.50 ERA. In his last start, he laboured through 5.2 innings against Arizona, giving up six earned runs on five hits.

