How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Atlanta Braves return home to Truist Park on Friday to kick off a three-game set against the slumping Boston Red Sox, as both teams look to find their footing amid inconsistent starts to the 2025 campaign.

Boston entered the season with lofty expectations, but they’ve stumbled badly of late, dropping five straight games. The Red Sox closed out their series in Baltimore with back-to-back losses (2-1, 5-1) and then were swept in a tough three-game swing through Milwaukee (3-2, 5-1, 6-5), pushing them further down the standings.

Atlanta, meanwhile, has had a rocky road themselves. After a dismal 5-13 start, the Braves have managed to claw their way back to a 26-29 record. While still under .500, that mark is good for third in the National League East, though they remain 9.5 games behind division-leading Philadelphia.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NESN, FanDuel Sports Network South

Atlanta Braves vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT

Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna has been a steady presence in Atlanta’s lineup, leading the club in on-base percentage at .428 while tallying 50 hits on the year. He comes into Friday’s tilt riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he’s hitting .333 with five walks. While Ozuna's power numbers haven’t jumped off the page—he’s currently 45th in MLB in homers and 96th in RBIs, his ability to get on base has been invaluable.

Matt Olson remains the club’s top home run threat, launching 12 so far this season. That places him 15th in the majors in long balls and 57th in RBIs. Though he’s cooled off at the plate lately, batting just .182 over his last five games, Olson still provides dangerous pop in the middle of the order.

Ozzie Albies has quietly put together a 14-game hitting streak and is batting .342 across his last 10 contests. He’s collected four doubles, a homer, and six RBIs in that span while also drawing six walks. Austin Riley, meanwhile, leads the team in batting average (.280) and RBIs (32). He’s hitting .350 over his last five games, with two doubles, a homer, and four runs driven in.

Atlanta hands the ball to right-hander Grant Holmes for Friday’s series opener. Holmes has been reliable this season, posting a 3-3 record with a 3.68 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, and 55 strikeouts.

Boston Red Sox team news

Boston will counter with veteran righty Lucas Giolito, who’s looking to find some consistency in what’s been a rocky start to the year. Giolito is 1-1 with a 5.27 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP over his early-season work, striking out 23 in the process.

Offensively, the Red Sox are powered by Rafael Devers, who has racked up 50 RBIs, second in all of MLB, and is tied for 15th in homers. Jarren Duran has also been a bright spot, hitting .279 while racking up 13 doubles, six triples, and four homers. Wilyer Abreu leads the team with 13 long balls, and Ceddanne Rafaela has added modest production with nine doubles and three home runs while hitting .232.

Despite their recent slide, Boston’s pitching staff has some firepower. Southpaw Garrett Crochet has emerged as the ace, leading the rotation with a 2.04 ERA and 89 strikeouts, though it will be Giolito who toes the rubber to open the series.

