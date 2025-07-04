How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Ramon Laureano and the Baltimore Orioles are set to square off against Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Friday in what promises to be a competitive Fourth of July weekend matchup.

Baltimore heads into the contest hoping to rebound after a flat performance in a 6-0 road loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. The Orioles struggled at the plate, managing just five hits in 31 at-bats while drawing two walks and striking out seven times.

Atlanta, on the other hand, will aim to ride the momentum from an 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. The Braves’ offense came alive in that contest, producing 12 hits, four walks, and three home runs, courtesy of Sean Murphy, Matt Olson, and Jurickson Profar.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Atlanta Braves vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Friday, July 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

Olson continues to lead the charge for Atlanta with 16 long balls and 56 RBIs on the year. His home run total places him 31st in MLB, and his run production ranks 17th. The slugging first baseman enters Friday’s clash riding a 10-game hitting streak and is batting .381 over his last 10 outings with four doubles, a homer, and seven runs driven in.

Marcell Ozuna has chipped in with 11 homers and 61 walks while hitting .243, ranking 78th in the league in home runs. Austin Riley currently boasts the highest batting average among Braves regulars at .271, while Ozzie Albies adds depth to the lineup with six homers, 11 doubles, and 31 free passes despite a .224 average.

Veteran right-hander Charlie Morton will take the hill for Baltimore. The 41-year-old will look to steady a shaky campaign in which he’s gone 4-7 with a 5.63 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP across 18 appearances. His struggles have been more pronounced on the road, where he’s 1-4 with a 6.49 ERA in just over 26 innings.

Baltimore Orioles team news

Offensively, Ryan O’Hearn has been the Orioles’ most reliable bat, entering Friday with a team-leading .294 average. He’s currently on a four-game hit streak and has notched two doubles and a pair of walks in his last five games. Gunnar Henderson remains a key contributor, hitting .276 with 10 home runs and 16 doubles. Cedric Mullins leads the team in both homers (12) and RBIs (39), while promising young talent Jackson Holliday has chipped in with a .255 average, 10 homers, and 12 doubles.

The Braves have not officially named a starter for Friday’s game following the recent injury to Spencer Schwellenbach, who fractured his right elbow. With several rotation arms already sidelined, Grant Holmes remains the last man standing from Atlanta’s original Opening Day group. One possible option is Jackson Stephens, a 31-year-old right-hander who has yet to appear in the majors this season but has impressed at Triple-A Gwinnett with a 3-0 record, 2.94 ERA, and 1.13 WHIP in 33.2 innings.

Atlanta Braves vs Baltimore Orioles Series info

Game 2

Date Saturday, July 5, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Braves) Dean Kremer Starting Pitcher (Orioles) TBC TV Channel FDSSO and MASN2 Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, July 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 11:35 am ET Starting Pitcher (Braves) Didier Fuentes Starting Pitcher (Orioles) Trevor Rogers TV Channel Roku Livestream Fubo

Atlanta Braves vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record