Athletics v Chicago White SoxGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics versus the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Rangers hit the road to open a fresh three-game set against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park, with veteran lefty Patrick Corbin taking the mound opposite right-hander Osvaldo Bido.

Texas wrapped up a productive six-game homestand with a 4-2 mark. The Rangers looked dominant in a sweep of the Angels before falling short in a hard-fought series against the defending champion Dodgers, dropping two of three.

Meanwhile, the Athletics return home following a six-game trek that yielded mixed results. Oakland took care of business in Chicago, sweeping the White Sox, but stumbled in Milwaukee, managing just one win in their three-game clash with the Brewers. Their road trip ended on a sour note with a lopsided 14-1 defeat on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs. the Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Oakland Athletics will take on the Texas Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California.

Date

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

First-Pitch Time

10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT

Venue

Sutter Health Park

Location

West Sacramento, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players

Oakland Athletics team news

Texas Rangers team news

Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers Series info

Game 1

Date

Tuesday, April 22

First-Pitch Time

10:05 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Athletics)

Osvaldo Bido

Starting Pitcher (Rangers)

Patrick Alan Corbin

TV Channel

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and RSN

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Wednesday, April 23

First-Pitch Time

2:15 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Athletics)

JP Sears

Starting Pitcher (Rangers)

Kumar Rocker

TV Channel

NBCS-CA and RSN

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Thursday, April 24

First-Pitch Time

10:05 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Athletics)

J.T. Ginn

Starting Pitcher (Rangers)

Jacob Anthony deGrom

TV Channel

NBCS-CA and RSN

Livestream

Fubo

Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

16.03.25

ST

Athletics

Texas Rangers

3 – 4

05.03.25

ST

Texas Rangers

Athletics

3 – 6

27.09.24

MLB

Athletics

Texas Rangers

3 – 2

26.09.24

MLB

Athletics

Texas Rangers

1 – 5

25.09.24

MLB

Athletics

Texas Rangers

5 – 4

