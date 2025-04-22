How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Texas Rangers hit the road to open a fresh three-game set against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park, with veteran lefty Patrick Corbin taking the mound opposite right-hander Osvaldo Bido.
Texas wrapped up a productive six-game homestand with a 4-2 mark. The Rangers looked dominant in a sweep of the Angels before falling short in a hard-fought series against the defending champion Dodgers, dropping two of three.
Meanwhile, the Athletics return home following a six-game trek that yielded mixed results. Oakland took care of business in Chicago, sweeping the White Sox, but stumbled in Milwaukee, managing just one win in their three-game clash with the Brewers. Their road trip ended on a sour note with a lopsided 14-1 defeat on Sunday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs. the Texas Rangers MLB game
How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers MLB game on TV & stream live online
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Oakland Athletics will take on the Texas Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California.
Date
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
First-Pitch Time
10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT
Venue
Sutter Health Park
Location
West Sacramento, California
Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players
Oakland Athletics team news
Texas Rangers team news
Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers Series info
Game 1
Date
Tuesday, April 22
First-Pitch Time
10:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Athletics)
Osvaldo Bido
Starting Pitcher (Rangers)
Patrick Alan Corbin
TV Channel
MLB Network, NBCS-CA and RSN
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Wednesday, April 23
First-Pitch Time
2:15 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Athletics)
JP Sears
Starting Pitcher (Rangers)
Kumar Rocker
TV Channel
NBCS-CA and RSN
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Thursday, April 24
First-Pitch Time
10:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Athletics)
J.T. Ginn
Starting Pitcher (Rangers)
Jacob Anthony deGrom
TV Channel
NBCS-CA and RSN
Livestream
|Fubo
Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
16.03.25
ST
Athletics
Texas Rangers
3 – 4
05.03.25
ST
Texas Rangers
Athletics
3 – 6
27.09.24
MLB
Athletics
Texas Rangers
3 – 2
26.09.24
MLB
Athletics
Texas Rangers
1 – 5
25.09.24
MLB
Athletics
Texas Rangers
5 – 4