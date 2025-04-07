+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
San Diego Padres v Chicago CubsGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics versus the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres head to Sutter Health Park on Monday to begin a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics, with both clubs coming off dramatically different outcomes over the weekend.

San Diego eked out a tight 8-7 win over the Cubs on Sunday. Rookie standout Jackson Merrill stayed hot, going 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI, while reliever Jason Adam notched the win with a clean inning of relief.

Oakland, meanwhile, took a step back in a lopsided 8-4 loss to Colorado. Joey Estes struggled on the mound, surrendering six earned runs over three innings. Tyler Soderstrom supplied the bulk of the A’s offense, going 2-for-3 with a long ball and two RBI.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs. the San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-CA+, SDPA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Oakland Athletics will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California.

Date

Monday, April 7, 2025

First-Pitch Time

10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT

Venue

Sutter Health Park

Location

West Sacramento, California

Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Oakland Athletics team news

Soderstrom has been the clear offensive catalyst for Oakland early on, leading the team in average (.359), homers (4), and RBI (8). He's been locked in at the plate lately, hitting .350 over his last five games. Jacob Wilson has also been a bright spot, hitting .351 with a pair of home runs and doubles, while Shea Langeliers and Lawrence Butler have chipped in with some timely power.

Luis Severino will take the ball for the A’s after a stellar season debut. The veteran righty held Seattle scoreless over six innings, allowing just three hits and four walks while striking out five.

San Diego Padres team news

The Padres have leaned heavily on Merrill's hot bat to open the year. The rookie leads the team in batting average (.378), home runs (3), and RBI (10), placing him among the league’s top 20 in both power and production. Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to find ways to get on base, batting .368 and ranking top 15 in both average and OBP. Manny Machado has quietly delivered steady production, hitting .316 over his last five, while Luis Arraez has caught fire, batting .429 in that same span.

Right-hander Michael King is scheduled to make his second start for San Diego. He struggled in his first outing, allowing three runs in just 2.2 innings against Atlanta, but will look to bounce back under friendlier skies in Sacramento.

Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

02/28/25

ST

Athletics

San Diego Padres

6-4

02/23/25

ST

San Diego Padres

Athletics

10-3

06/13/24

MLB

San Diego Padres

Athletics

5-4

06/12/24

MLB

San Diego Padres

Athletics

4-3

06/11/24

MLB

San Diego Padres

Athletics

6-1

