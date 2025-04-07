How to watch Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics versus the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres head to Sutter Health Park on Monday to begin a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics, with both clubs coming off dramatically different outcomes over the weekend.

San Diego eked out a tight 8-7 win over the Cubs on Sunday. Rookie standout Jackson Merrill stayed hot, going 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI, while reliever Jason Adam notched the win with a clean inning of relief.

Oakland, meanwhile, took a step back in a lopsided 8-4 loss to Colorado. Joey Estes struggled on the mound, surrendering six earned runs over three innings. Tyler Soderstrom supplied the bulk of the A’s offense, going 2-for-3 with a long ball and two RBI.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs. the San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NBCS-CA+, SDPA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Oakland Athletics will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California.

Date Monday, April 7, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT Venue Sutter Health Park Location West Sacramento, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Oakland Athletics team news

Soderstrom has been the clear offensive catalyst for Oakland early on, leading the team in average (.359), homers (4), and RBI (8). He's been locked in at the plate lately, hitting .350 over his last five games. Jacob Wilson has also been a bright spot, hitting .351 with a pair of home runs and doubles, while Shea Langeliers and Lawrence Butler have chipped in with some timely power.

Luis Severino will take the ball for the A’s after a stellar season debut. The veteran righty held Seattle scoreless over six innings, allowing just three hits and four walks while striking out five.

San Diego Padres team news

The Padres have leaned heavily on Merrill's hot bat to open the year. The rookie leads the team in batting average (.378), home runs (3), and RBI (10), placing him among the league’s top 20 in both power and production. Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to find ways to get on base, batting .368 and ranking top 15 in both average and OBP. Manny Machado has quietly delivered steady production, hitting .316 over his last five, while Luis Arraez has caught fire, batting .429 in that same span.

Right-hander Michael King is scheduled to make his second start for San Diego. He struggled in his first outing, allowing three runs in just 2.2 innings against Atlanta, but will look to bounce back under friendlier skies in Sacramento.

Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record