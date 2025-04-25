+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Gewiss Stadium
How to watch today's Atalanta vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta will take on Lecce in a Serie A fixture at the Gewiss Stadium on Friday.

Atalanta are third in the standings and will be confident of picking up their third win in a row. They are heading into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over AC Milan. Lecce, on the other hand, are on a winless run and will be desperate for points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atalanta vs Lecce kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta vs Lecce Probable lineups

Atalanta team news

Stefan Posch has now joined Sead Kolasinac and Giorgio Scalvini on the sidelines, leaving Gian Piero Gasperini with limited defensive options ahead of Friday night's clash.

Atalanta are still unable to count on Odilon Kossounou, who remains short of match fitness following a lengthy layoff, while Rafael Toloi is unlikely to start and Berat Djimsiti is a doubt after picking up an ankle sprain last weekend.

Lecce team news

As for Lecce, they will be without leading scorer Nikola Krstovic, who is suspended along with Medon Berisha due to yellow card accumulation.

Defender Gaby Jean has undergone surgery on a knee injury and will miss the rest of the season, so Kialonda Gaspar is expected to continue alongside captain Federico Baschirotto at the heart of the defence.

Form

0/5

3/5

Head-to-Head Record

2/5

Standings

