How to watch today's Atalanta vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atalantahost AC Milan at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday in Serie A, with both teams needing a result to bolster their positions near the top of the table.

Milan sit third, five points ahead of seventh-placed Atalanta, and are looking to bounce back from a dramatic late draw against Pisa. Atalanta, meanwhile, broke a streak of four straight draws with a convincing win over Torino and remain unbeaten this season, although they’ve struggled to turn possession dominance into victories.

Atalanta vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A New Balance Arena

The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Atalanta’s only absentees remain Mitchel Bakker and Giorgio Scalvini, who continue their recovery from injury.

AC Milan team news

For Milan, Rafael Leão is expected to lead the line once again after finding the net three times in his last two outings.

Christian Pulisic is still unavailable, while Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupiñán, Ardon Jashari and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also on the sidelines.

