Serie A
team-logoAtalanta
New Balance Arena
team-logoAC Milan
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Atalanta vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalantahost AC Milan at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday in Serie A, with both teams needing a result to bolster their positions near the top of the table.

Milan sit third, five points ahead of seventh-placed Atalanta, and are looking to bounce back from a dramatic late draw against Pisa. Atalanta, meanwhile, broke a streak of four straight draws with a convincing win over Torino and remain unbeaten this season, although they’ve struggled to turn possession dominance into victories.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.   

How to watch Atalanta vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atalanta vs AC Milan kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
New Balance Arena

The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Atalanta vs AC Milan lineups

AtalantaHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestMIL
29
M. Carnesecchi
69
H. Ahanor
4
I. Hien
3
O. Kossounou
13
Ederson
77
D. Zappacosta
15
C
M. de Roon
47
L. Bernasconi
8
M. Pasalic
17
C. De Ketelaere
11
A. Lookman
16
C
M. Maignan
31
S. Pavlovic
23
F. Tomori
46
M. Gabbia
56
A. Saelemaekers
19
Y. Fofana
14
L. Modric
4
S. Ricci
33
D. Bartesaghi
10
R. Leao
7
S. Gimenez

3-5-2

MILAway team crest

ATA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Juric

MIL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Allegri

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Atalanta team news

Atalanta’s only absentees remain Mitchel Bakker and Giorgio Scalvini, who continue their recovery from injury.

AC Milan team news

For Milan, Rafael Leão is expected to lead the line once again after finding the net three times in his last two outings.

Christian Pulisic is still unavailable, while Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupiñán, Ardon Jashari and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also on the sidelines.

Form

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATA

Last 5 matches

MIL

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

9

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

