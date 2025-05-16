+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Villa Park
team-logo
Stream live on USA NetworkWatch on-demand on Peacock
GOAL

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueAston Villa vs TottenhamAston VillaTottenham

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on Friday in a Premier League fixture with significant implications for European qualification.

Villa are pushing for a top-five finish and potential Champions League football, while Tottenham, with their focus on the upcoming Europa League final, have endured a difficult domestic campaign and are expected to rotate heavily.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
PeacockWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USA NetworkWatch here

The match will be shown live on multiple platforms in the US, including fubo. Refer to the table above for details. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Aston Villa vs Tottenham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Villa Park

The match will be played at Villa Park on Friday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Probable lineups

Aston VillaHome team crest

4-4-1-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestTOT
23
E. Martinez
14
P. Torres
22
I. Maatsen
2
M. Cash
4
E. Konsa
24
A. Onana
44
B. Kamara
7
J. McGinn
21
M. Asensio
27
M. Rogers
11
O. Watkins
1
G. Vicario
13
D. Udogie
23
P. Porro
17
C. Romero
37
M. van de Ven
29
P. Sarr
7
H. Son
30
R. Bentancur
8
Y. Bissouma
22
B. Johnson
19
D. Solanke

4-2-3-1

TOTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Postecoglou

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa will be without Marcus Rashford due to a hamstring injury and Jacob Ramsey remains suspended. Youri Tielemans is doubtful with a muscle issue.

Manager Unai Emery is expected to field a strong side in a 4-2-3-1 formation, relying on Ollie Watkins to lead the attack, supported by a midfield duo of Kamara and Onana. Villa’s recent form and home record give them confidence heading into this match.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham face several injury concerns with Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall sidelined, while James Maddison is out with a knee injury and Dejan Kulusevski is doubtful.

Manager Ange Postecoglou may rotate heavily given the Europa League final looming. Spurs’ focus appears to be shifting towards Europe, which could affect their intensity in this fixture.

Form

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

AVL

Last 5 matches

TOT

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta