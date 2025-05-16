How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on Friday in a Premier League fixture with significant implications for European qualification.

Villa are pushing for a top-five finish and potential Champions League football, while Tottenham, with their focus on the upcoming Europa League final, have endured a difficult domestic campaign and are expected to rotate heavily.

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

The match will be played at Villa Park on Friday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa will be without Marcus Rashford due to a hamstring injury and Jacob Ramsey remains suspended. Youri Tielemans is doubtful with a muscle issue.

Manager Unai Emery is expected to field a strong side in a 4-2-3-1 formation, relying on Ollie Watkins to lead the attack, supported by a midfield duo of Kamara and Onana. Villa’s recent form and home record give them confidence heading into this match.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham face several injury concerns with Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall sidelined, while James Maddison is out with a knee injury and Dejan Kulusevski is doubtful.

Manager Ange Postecoglou may rotate heavily given the Europa League final looming. Spurs’ focus appears to be shifting towards Europe, which could affect their intensity in this fixture.

