How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Club Brugge Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aston Villa will play Club Brugge in the second leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 at Villa Park on Tuesday.
Villa won the first leg 3-1 and have won four out of their last five games across all competitions. They will be the favourites to progress from here.
Club Brugge won their last game in the league, but claiming a win at Villa Park will be a different challenge altogether.
Aston Villa vs Club Brugge kick-off time
The match will be played at the Villa Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa team news
Unai Emery has received a boost with a shrinking injury list, as only Ross Barkley remains unavailable.
Marco Asensio, who had been in red-hot form with five goals in his last four appearances, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez were both absent for Saturday’s match in London but are now fit to return.
Club Brugge team news
Club Brugge, meanwhile, continues to deal with injury concerns. Joaquin Seys has missed the last two matches due to a hamstring issue, while Bjorn Meijer remains sidelined with a similar problem.