How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Club Brugge Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Aston Villa and Club Brugge, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will play Club Brugge in the second leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 at Villa Park on Tuesday.

Villa won the first leg 3-1 and have won four out of their last five games across all competitions. They will be the favourites to progress from here.

Club Brugge won their last game in the league, but claiming a win at Villa Park will be a different challenge altogether.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Club Brugge online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Aston Villa vs Club Brugge kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Villa Park

The match will be played at the Villa Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 6 R. Barkley Injuries and Suspensions 14 B. Meijer

65 J. Seys

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery has received a boost with a shrinking injury list, as only Ross Barkley remains unavailable.

Marco Asensio, who had been in red-hot form with five goals in his last four appearances, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez were both absent for Saturday’s match in London but are now fit to return.

Club Brugge team news

Club Brugge, meanwhile, continues to deal with injury concerns. Joaquin Seys has missed the last two matches due to a hamstring issue, while Bjorn Meijer remains sidelined with a similar problem.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

AVL Last 2 matches CLB 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Club Brugge 1 - 3 Aston Villa

Club Brugge 1 - 0 Aston Villa 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

