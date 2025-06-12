How to watch Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025: Live stream, TV Channel and start time for World Aquatics event

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch Artistic Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2025, as well as dates, start times and full schedule.

The grand finale of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025 is set to make waves this weekend, as the much-anticipated Super Final takes center stage in Xi'an, China.

The spotlight now shifts to a handpicked group of the world’s finest artistic swimmers, who’ll go head-to-head in one of the sport’s showpiece events. From 13–15 June, the top 12 national teams in each category will deliver a dazzling display of synchronized artistry, physical brilliance, and breathtaking water acrobatics.

With national pride, medals, and bragging rights on the line, fans can expect three days of high drama and flawless choreography from the sport’s elite. Whether you’re tuning in for the standout performers, the eye-catching routines, or just the magic of it all—here’s your guide to the schedule, must-watch athletes, and how to catch the action live.

This guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch 2025 Artistic Aquatics Swimming World Cup, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is 2025 Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Finals?

The 2025 Artistic Aquatics Swimming World Cup Super Finals runs for three days from Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15. It will take place at Xi'an Olympic Sports Center Natatorium in Xi'an, China.

How to watch 2025 Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Finals

TV Channel: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Livestream: Peacock

U.S. fans can stream competitions live from Windsor on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

2025 Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final schedule

All times shown in ET

Thursday, June 12

Women solo technical - Finals | 11:00 pm

Friday, June 13

Women duet technical - Finals | 2:00 am

Men solo technical - Finals | 5:00 am

Team technical - Finals | 7:00 am

11:00 Men solo free - Finals | 11:00 pm

Saturday, June 14

Women duet free - Finals | 1:00 am

Mixed duet technical - Finals | 4:00 am

Team free - Finals | 7:00 am

Women solo free - Finals | 10:00 pm

Sunday, June 15

Mixed duet free - Finals | 1:00 am

Team acrobatic - Finals | 4:00 am

2025 Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final events and notable participants