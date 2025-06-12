How to watch Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025: Live stream, TV Channel and start time for World Aquatics event

The grand finale of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025 is set to make waves this weekend, as the much-anticipated Super Final takes center stage in Xi'an, China.
The spotlight now shifts to a handpicked group of the world’s finest artistic swimmers, who’ll go head-to-head in one of the sport’s showpiece events. From 13–15 June, the top 12 national teams in each category will deliver a dazzling display of synchronized artistry, physical brilliance, and breathtaking water acrobatics.
With national pride, medals, and bragging rights on the line, fans can expect three days of high drama and flawless choreography from the sport’s elite. Whether you’re tuning in for the standout performers, the eye-catching routines, or just the magic of it all—here’s your guide to the schedule, must-watch athletes, and how to catch the action live.
This guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch 2025 Artistic Aquatics Swimming World Cup, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.
When and where is 2025 Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Finals?
- Date: 13-15 June, 2025 (12-15 June in the US)
- Venue: Xi'an Olympic Sports Center Natatorium
- Location: Xi'an, China
The 2025 Artistic Aquatics Swimming World Cup Super Finals runs for three days from Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15. It will take place at Xi'an Olympic Sports Center Natatorium in Xi'an, China.
How to watch 2025 Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Finals
- TV Channel: NBC Sports
- Livestream: Peacock
U.S. fans can stream competitions live from Windsor on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
2025 Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final schedule
All times shown in ET
Thursday, June 12
- Women solo technical - Finals | 11:00 pm
Friday, June 13
- Women duet technical - Finals | 2:00 am
- Men solo technical - Finals | 5:00 am
- Team technical - Finals | 7:00 am
- 11:00 Men solo free - Finals | 11:00 pm
Saturday, June 14
- Women duet free - Finals | 1:00 am
- Mixed duet technical - Finals | 4:00 am
- Team free - Finals | 7:00 am
- Women solo free - Finals | 10:00 pm
Sunday, June 15
- Mixed duet free - Finals | 1:00 am
- Team acrobatic - Finals | 4:00 am
2025 Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final events and notable participants
- Txell Ferré Gaset & Lilou Lluís Valette (Spain): Fresh off winning bronze in the team event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Gaset and Valette have carried that momentum into the World Cup. The Spanish duo snagged gold in Paris and silver in Markham in the duet technical, with a blip in Somabay where they finished seventh. Valette has also teamed up with Iris Casas in duet free, nabbing gold in Markham and bronze in Somabay. Their impressive outings have racked up 818.4399 points in the duet standings.
- Maria Alavidze (Georgia): A bronze medalist in the women's solo free at the 2022 European Championships, Alavidze has been quietly dominating the World Cup circuit this year. The 18-year-old model of consistency has cracked the top 10 in nearly every outing—her only stumble being a 12th-place finish in solo technical at the Paris opener. She's peaking at the right time too, having claimed silver in solo free at the most recent stop in Canada. Sitting atop the women’s solo rankings with 1219.8881 points, she holds a commanding 115.77-point cushion over Singapore's Rachel Thean.
- Guo Muye (China): The hometown prodigy has taken the 2025 season by storm. Just 17, Guo has medaled in every event he's entered—snagging three golds (men's solo free, solo technical, and mixed duet technical), one silver (mixed duet free), and a bronze (team acrobatic). With three junior world titles already under his belt, Guo will be looking to add more hardware in Xi’an. But he'll need to keep an eye on Jordi Cáceres Iglesias of Spain, who's still within striking distance—trailing by just over 66 points in the men’s solo rankings.