How to watch today's Arsenal Women vs Lyonnes Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Arsenal Women host Olympique LyonnaisFémininat Meadow Park in the UEFA Women's Champions League, with both sides entering as top contenders renowned for their European pedigree.

Arsenal, last year’s champions, approach the fixture after a dip in form - winless in their last three Women’s Super League matches, including a tough 3-2 loss to Manchester City Women.

Lyon come in as the eight-time UWCL winners and the most consistent force in the competition, currently in blistering form.

Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes kick-off time

The match will be played at Meadow Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Arsenal Women team news

Despite their recent form, Arsenal’s attack remains potent, led by Frida Maanum (3 goals) and Alessia Russo (2 goals), with 12 goals in five league games, averaging 2.4 per match.

OL Lyonnes team news

Lyon have racked up 19 goals in their last four French league matches, boasting a perfect start to the domestic campaign, and remain unbeaten in their last seven fixtures since a heavy loss to Arsenal last April.

Their attack is led by Vicki Bècho, Liana Joseph, and stalwarts like Ada Hegerberg and Delphine Cascarino.

