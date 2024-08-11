How to watch today's Arsenal vs Lyon pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Arsenal and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will play their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season when they host Lyon in the Emirates Cup on Sunday.

The Gunners returned from their pre-season tour of the USA to beat reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 on Wednesday night, boosting their confidence for the coming season.

Lyon, meanwhile, emerged 4-0 winners over Union Berlin last time out and this is their final preparation game ahead of Ligue 1 kicks off the following weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Lyon kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am EST Venue: Emirates Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Lyon will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 9 am EST on Sunday, August 11, for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Arsenal vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Lyon will be available to watch and stream online live through Arsenal.com.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

In addition to the sidelined Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu, Arsenal will also be without full-backs Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber for their upcoming match. Timber is nursing a minor foot injury and is unlikely to be risked, while Calafiori is still adapting to life in England and is not expected to make his debut from the start.

However, there is some good news for the Gunners, as Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka both completed a half in their midweek victory and could be reinstated to the starting lineup. This could spell trouble for Jorginho and Fabio Vieira if Arteta decides to keep Havertz in a deeper role.

Despite the injury woes, Arsenal will be looking to build on their impressive win over Leverkusen and maintain their momentum in the league.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Setford, Nygaard, Rojas, Hein Defenders: White, Zinchenko, Timber, Nichols, Kiwior, Heaven, Rekik, Calafiori Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Rosiak, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Vieira, Nwaneri, Oulad M’Hand, Gower Forwards: Trossard, Nelson, Sagoe Jr, Jesus, Nketiah

Lyon team news

The North London giants will not be reuniting with former captain Alexandre Lacazette, as he, along with teammates Rayan Cherki and Johann Lepenant, are still reeling from the disappointment of earning a silver medal at the Olympics after losing 5-3 to Spain in the final.

Young goalkeeper Lassine Diarra, who represented Mali in the tournament, will also need additional time to recuperate. However, Arsenal academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles is expected to be included in the starting lineup against his former club.

In Lacazette's absence, Georges Mikautadze, who scored three goals to share a portion of the Euro 2024 Golden Boot, is set to lead the attack. Meanwhile, veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic continues to deliver the goods in midfield at the age of 36.

Lyon possible XI: Lopes; Mata, Caleta-Car, Niakhate, Abner; Mangala, Matic, Caqueret; Maitland-Niles, Mikautadze, Benrahma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perri, Lopes, Bengui Defenders: Tagliafico, Lovren, Niakhaté, Ćaleta-Car, Adryelson, Vinícius, Kumbedi, Diomandé, Mata, Sarr, Lomami Midfielders: Cherki, Matić, Tolisso, Caqueret, Mangala, Maitland-Niles, Lepenant, El Djebali, El Arouch, Akouokou, Da Silva, Diawara Forwards: Benrahma, Lacazette, Nuamah, Mikautadze, Orban, Fofana, Baldé, Sarr, Molebe, Perret

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/12/22 Arsenal 3-0 Olympique Lyonnais Emirates Cup 28/07/19 Arsenal 1-2 Olympique Lyonnais Preseason Friendly 25/07/15 Arsenal 6-0 Olympique Lyonnais Preseason Friendly

Useful links