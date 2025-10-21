How to watch today's Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Arsenalwelcome Atletico Madrid to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday for a much-anticipated UEFA Champions League group-stage clash. The Gunners have made an excellent start to their European campaign, sitting top of their group after beating Athletic Club and Olympiacos convincingly.

Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten in all competitions this season, combining defensive resilience with fluid attacking football. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have recovered from a shaky start to win their previous Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1, and Diego Simeone’s men head to London full of confidence after recent strong domestic form. This contest brings together Arsenal’s high-possession football and Atleti’s tactical discipline, guaranteeing an intense affair in North London.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

The Gunners remain without Noni Madueke, Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, all of whom are sidelined with knee injuries.

Arsenal emerged from their clash with Fulham without any new injury setbacks, although Piero Hincapie is still a minor doubt after missing out once more because of a lingering groin problem.

Atletico Madrid team news

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid picked up a new worry during their win over Osasuna, as Nico Gonzalez was forced off before the break with a head injury.

Johnny Cardoso is also nursing an ankle issue and could miss out, while Clement Lenglet is back in contention after serving a suspension in La Liga.

