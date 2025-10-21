+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoAtletico Madrid
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenalwelcome Atletico Madrid to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday for a much-anticipated UEFA Champions League group-stage clash. The Gunners have made an excellent start to their European campaign, sitting top of their group after beating Athletic Club and Olympiacos convincingly.  

Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten in all competitions this season, combining defensive resilience with fluid attacking football. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have recovered from a shaky start to win their previous Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1, and Diego Simeone’s men head to London full of confidence after recent strong domestic form. This contest brings together Arsenal’s high-possession football and Atleti’s tactical discipline, guaranteeing an intense affair in North London.

The Champions League fixture between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid is set to be exhilarating, drawing in fans from across the globe. For those who also follow NFL, having access to top NFL betting apps can provide a way to diversify and manage bets across sports, enhancing your betting activities through multi-sport engagement.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid lineups

ArsenalHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestATM
1
D. Raya
12
J. Timber
2
W. Saliba
6
Gabriel
49
M. Lewis-Skelly
36
M. Zubimendi
7
C
B. Saka
41
D. Rice
11
G. Martinelli
10
E. Eze
14
V. Gyoekeres
13
J. Oblak
17
D. Hancko
2
J. Gimenez
14
M. Llorente
24
R. Le Normand
6
C
Koke
23
N. Gonzalez
8
P. Barrios
20
G. Simeone
9
A. Soerloth
19
J. Alvarez

4-4-2

ATMAway team crest

ARS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

ATM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Arsenal team news

The Gunners remain without Noni Madueke, Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, all of whom are sidelined with knee injuries.

Arsenal emerged from their clash with Fulham without any new injury setbacks, although Piero Hincapie is still a minor doubt after missing out once more because of a lingering groin problem.

Atletico Madrid team news

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid picked up a new worry during their win over Osasuna, as Nico Gonzalez was forced off before the break with a head injury.

Johnny Cardoso is also nursing an ankle issue and could miss out, while Clement Lenglet is back in contention after serving a suspension in La Liga.

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 3 matches

ATM

1

Win

1

Draw

1

Win

3

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement