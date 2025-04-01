+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Emirates Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueArsenalFulhamArsenal vs Fulham

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Tuesday, Premier League title contenders Arsenal will face off against European hopefuls Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking of temporary arrangements, the Gunners seek to move within nine points of leaders Liverpool, while the Cottagers can break into the top-six on the league standings table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Arsenal vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, April 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Fulham Probable lineups

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

22
D. Raya
49
M. Lewis-Skelly
12
J. Timber
2
W. Saliba
6
Gabriel
5
T. Partey
41
D. Rice
8
M. Oedegaard
19
L. Trossard
11
G. Martinelli
23
M. Merino
1
B. Leno
21
T. Castagne
5
J. Andersen
3
C. Bassey
33
A. Robinson
18
A. Pereira
16
S. Berge
20
S. Lukic
22
Willian
17
A. Iwobi
7
R. Jimenez

4-2-3-1

Substitutes

  • M. Arteta

Substitutes

  • Marco Silva

Injuries and Suspended players

Arsenal team news

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could welcome back Bukayo Saka for the tie, but Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz remain ruled out due to injuries. Besides, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu are unavailable for selection in the defensive contingent.

With Saka unlikely to start from the onset, Mikel Merino is set to lead the line alongside Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri.

Fulham team news

Raul Jimenez should continue to spearhead Fulham's attack, supported by Willian and Alex Iwobi in the absence of Harry Wilson and Reiss Nelson.

Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic are likely to form the midfield pivot. Meanwhile, given that Kenny Tete is ruled out till around late April with a knee injury, Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson are likely to form the back-four.

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 5 matches

FUL

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

