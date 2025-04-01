How to watch today's Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Tuesday, Premier League title contenders Arsenal will face off against European hopefuls Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking of temporary arrangements, the Gunners seek to move within nine points of leaders Liverpool, while the Cottagers can break into the top-six on the league standings table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Arsenal vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, April 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could welcome back Bukayo Saka for the tie, but Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz remain ruled out due to injuries. Besides, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu are unavailable for selection in the defensive contingent.

With Saka unlikely to start from the onset, Mikel Merino is set to lead the line alongside Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri.

Fulham team news

Raul Jimenez should continue to spearhead Fulham's attack, supported by Willian and Alex Iwobi in the absence of Harry Wilson and Reiss Nelson.

Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic are likely to form the midfield pivot. Meanwhile, given that Kenny Tete is ruled out till around late April with a knee injury, Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson are likely to form the back-four.

