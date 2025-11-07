How to watch Arizona vs Utah Tech NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Arizona returns to McKale Center on Friday night for its home opener, fresh off a statement victory over Florida to begin the season. Utah Tech rolls in after edging South Dakota 81-79 in overtime last weekend and then piling up a 110-65 win against Bethesda on Wednesday.

The jump from those matchups to facing Arizona is a massive leap in class. The Wildcats sit inside the national top 10 in KenPom, while Utah Tech enters the night deep in the rankings, coming off a 7-24 campaign.

Arizona is looking to build on a 24-13 season that featured a 14-6 run in its Big 12 debut and a Sweet 16 appearance. The Wildcats knocked off Kansas and Texas Tech in the league tournament before falling short against Houston. Their NCAA Tournament journey included victories over Akron and Oregon before bowing out to Duke. After hosting Utah Tech, Arizona stays home to meet Northern Arizona ahead of a rugged gauntlet featuring UCLA, UConn, Auburn, and Alabama.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona vs Utah Tech NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Arizona vs Utah Tech: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats will face off against the Trailblazers in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, AZ.

Date Friday, November 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue McKale Memorial Center Location Tucson, AZ

How to watch Arizona vs Utah Tech on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wildcats and Trailblazers live on TNT nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV Stream, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Arizona vs Utah Tech team news & key performers

Arizona Wildcats team news

Arizona wrapped up last season at 24-13, finishing third in the Big 12 at 14-6 and powering its way to a Sweet 16 berth behind strong work on the glass. Turnovers were the Achilles’ heel, and that is still something they’ll look to smooth out as the new campaign unfolds. This year’s group blends key returners with a splash of high-end young talent, including five-star freshman Koa Peat, who already looks like a long-term centerpiece.

Rebounding and tempo remain calling cards. Arizona hauled in over 40 boards per game last season and pushed the pace at nearly 73 possessions per night. The early loss to Florida highlighted discipline issues, especially foul trouble, and integrating the freshmen fully into the rotation will be a storyline as November rolls along. Jaden Bradley shined with 27 points in the opener and projects comfortably in the mid-teens scoring range, while Koa Peat has flashed double-double upside with soft touch, length, and relentless activity.

Utah Tech Trailblazers team news

Utah Tech has been lighting up the scoreboard early, averaging 95.5 points across its first two outings. Ethan Potter has emerged as the go-to scoring option at 19 points per game, while Chance Trujillo chips in 15.5 points and four assists. Madiba Owona has provided a spark off the bench, posting 17 points in only 19 minutes per night.

Head coach Jon Judkins, now in his 21st season, seems to have a more connected roster, but the challenges keep coming with Arizona State next on the road before home dates against Manhattan and Mississippi Valley State.

Arizona vs Utah Tech series record

These programs have only met once before, a 104-77 Arizona win in Tucson back in 2022. Utah Tech poses more resistance than Arizona’s final exhibition opponent, but the gap remains sizable. Expect Tommy Lloyd to rotate freely, extend his bench, and continue building rhythm as the Wildcats tune up for a grueling schedule ahead.